How To Get Mystic Seeds & What Tree They Grow in Stardew Valley

The 1.6 Update for Stardew Valley adds numerous late-game challenges for players to take on, and each offers unique rewards. In order to obtain the Mystic Seeds, players will go on a journey to master their skills.

Mystic Seeds won’t be found under worm patches in the dirt, instead, StardewValley players will need to reach late-game, when their Skills have been maxed out. Once all five Skills have been capped at level 10, a trip to the Cindersap forest will start the journey to unlock Mystic Seeds.

How To Unlock Mystic Seeds in Stardew Valley

To unlock the Mystic Seeds in Stardew Valley, players must complete the Foraging Mastery at the Mastery Cave. Doing so will unlock the Mystic Seed Recipe, as well as the Treasure Totem and the ability to find Golden Mystery Boxes. However, unlocking the recipe is only the first part of the journey to a Mystic Tree, which is needed to create Mystic Syrup.

How To Craft Mystic Seeds in Stardew Valley

After unlocking the Mystic Seeds, players will have access to the recipe in their crafting menu. Below are the materials needed to craft Mystic Seeds in Stardew Valley:

5 Acorns

5 Maple Seeds

5 Pine Cones

5 Mahogany Seeds

While Acorns, Maple Seeds, and Pine Cones are easy to come by, Mahogany Seeds are a bit more difficult. They drop from Green Slimes, as well as stumps and hollow logs that are cracked open with an Axe. While it is tempting to plant every seed to grind Hardwood, players may want to tuck a few of these seeds away for when the Mystic Seeds have been unlocked.

How To Get Mystic Syrup From Mystic Trees in Stardew Valley

After planting the Mystic Seeds, a Mystic Tree will grow. While these trees are beautiful, adding a blue splash of color to the farmstead, their real treasure is the sap inside their trunks. To access Mystic Syrup, use a tapper on the tree. The Syrup is worth 1,000 Gold and is the key ingredient in crafting Treasure Totems.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

