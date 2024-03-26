How To Get The Heavy Furnace in Stardew Valley

Smelting is a chore in any Stardew Valley save, with sheds often housing dozens of furnaces to get the job done. However, the Heavy Furnace added in the 1.6 Update is set to fix the misery of turning ore into ingots.

Ingots are needed for everything in Stardew Valley. From crafting recipes to tool upgrades, the process of smelting ore is never-ending and can become tedious in later chapters of the game. However, the 1.6 Update has added quality-of-life elements that will streamline most late-game grinds, and the Heavy Furnace is a machine most players have been dreaming about for years.

How To Unlock the Heavy Furnace Crafting Recipe in Stardew Valley

To unlock the Heavy Furnace recipe in Stardew Valley, players must complete the Mining Mastery in the Mastery Cave. This makes the Heavy Furance a late-game item only, which might be frustrating news for those attempting to make the most of their furnace usage before maxing out all their Skills.

The Heavy Furnace unlocks alongside the Statue of the Dwarf King recipe and activates a Power that doubles the yield of all gems from gemstone nodes. Because of this, players focused on farmsteads with heavy mining and ore processing may want to make this one of the first Mastery upgrades they go for. Especially as Mastery Levels become more expensive with every area that is unlocked.

How To Craft The Heavy Furnace in Stardew Valley

Surprisingly, the Heavy Furance doesn’t require much once players unlock the recipe. Below are the materials needed to craft it in Stardew Valley:

2 Furnaces

3 Iron Bars

50 Stone

For most, these items are readily lying around, and the use of standard furnaces will help players convert space as they use them in the crafting recipe for the Heavy Furnace.

How Does The Heavy Furnace Work in Stardew Valley

The purpose of the Heavy Furnace in Stardew Valley is to make smelting more efficient. This means players can smelt more ore at once and in a fast timeframe. For example, the Heavy Furance will accept 25 ore, and produce 5 ingots, for the price of 3 coal. This will allow farmers to create heaps of ingots in a fraction of the time while taking up a fifth of the space for the same production ability.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is available now on PC. If you’re looking for more, here’s our guide to building the perfect Meadowlands farm.

