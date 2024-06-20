How To Unseal a Sprintspring in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Sprintsprings are a valuable natural occurrence in Elden Ring that allows you to reach locations previously inaccessible and they’re back with Shadow of the Erdtree. If you notice any of these have been sealed, here’s what you need to do.

How to Unseal Sprintsprings in Elden Ring

If you see a sealed Sprintspring in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, it is possible to break the seal by destroying the cairn located nearby. Cairns are small piles of rocks that emit some wind from them. They basically look like a sealed Sprintspring, but with rocks blocking it.

For each sealed Sprintspring there will be a matching cairn that needs to be found and destroyed. They will only appear in the nearby area so you need to start searching around until it is found.

Once you find the cairn simply strike it with your weapon and it will break. You’ll get a notification that a Sprintspring has been opened and you can head back and use it as necessary. It’s that simple!

The Shadow Realm has multiple locations with sealed Sprintsprings, and many of these provide access to locations that are otherwise unreachable. Don’t give up if you can’t find the cairn for a specific Sprintspring as there are no tricks, it will be around. However, it could be at a different elevation so make sure you’ve checked above and below as well as next to the sealed geyser.

That’s all there is to these sealed Sprintsprings, of course, using them is the same as it was in the base game. Just mount Torrent, ride over the geyser, and leap into the skies. Be careful though, with the many cliffs in the Shadow Realm you don’t want to fall off any edges.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is available now on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

