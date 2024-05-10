Little Kitty, Big City lets your feline protagonist mew their little heart out, but did you know you can also emote? Here’s how to use emotes in Little Kitty, Big City.

How to Use Emotes in Little Kitty, Big City

To use Emotes in Little Kitty, Big City, you need to hold down the ‘mew’ button. You’ll then be given a selection of emotes you can employ. The ones I’ve discovered so far let your cat sit, make a ‘yuck’ face and just lie down. They’re not a game changer as such, but they’re cool to have and making my cat go ‘yuck’ hasn’t got old yet.

So, to emote, you need to:

Hold down Y (Xbox), F (PC) or X (Switch)

Keep that button held down and use your joystick or mouse to select the emote

Release the button

Your cat will now perform that Little Kitty, Big City emote. You’ll have the “I Sits” and “A Little Lie Down” emote to start with, and you can get a third very early on. To break out of an Emote – if your cat is sitting, for example, just move and they’ll get up.

How to Get the Yuck Emote in Little Kitty, Big City.

To get the Yuck emote, you need to go to the small supermarket, near where you make your way past the puddles. There’ll be a cat sleeping in front of it, who calls themselves the Mayor. They’ll ask you to smash three jars inside the shop.

Complete this task (it’s not hard) and your reward is the Yuck emote. Other emotes (via Xbox.com) include making muffins (the way cats knead things before going to sleep on them) and stretching. For extra entertainment value, if you have your own cat sit them in front of the screen and see what they make of the virtual moggy’s antics.

And that’s how to use emotes in Little Kitty, Big City.

