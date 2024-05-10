Little Kitty, Big City, a black cat with three emote symbols around it.
Category:
Video Games

How to Use Emotes in Little Kitty, Big City

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 10, 2024 12:07 pm

Little Kitty, Big City lets your feline protagonist mew their little heart out, but did you know you can also emote? Here’s how to use emotes in Little Kitty, Big City.

Recommended Videos

How to Use Emotes in Little Kitty, Big City

To use Emotes in Little Kitty, Big City, you need to hold down the ‘mew’ button. You’ll then be given a selection of emotes you can employ. The ones I’ve discovered so far let your cat sit, make a ‘yuck’ face and just lie down. They’re not a game changer as such, but they’re cool to have and making my cat go ‘yuck’ hasn’t got old yet.

So, to emote, you need to:

  • Hold down Y (Xbox), F (PC) or X (Switch)
  • Keep that button held down and use your joystick or mouse to select the emote
  • Release the button

Your cat will now perform that Little Kitty, Big City emote. You’ll have the “I Sits” and “A Little Lie Down” emote to start with, and you can get a third very early on. To break out of an Emote – if your cat is sitting, for example, just move and they’ll get up.

How to Get the Yuck Emote in Little Kitty, Big City.

To get the Yuck emote, you need to go to the small supermarket, near where you make your way past the puddles. There’ll be a cat sleeping in front of it, who calls themselves the Mayor. They’ll ask you to smash three jars inside the shop.

Complete this task (it’s not hard) and your reward is the Yuck emote. Other emotes (via Xbox.com) include making muffins (the way cats knead things before going to sleep on them) and stretching. For extra entertainment value, if you have your own cat sit them in front of the screen and see what they make of the virtual moggy’s antics.

And that’s how to use emotes in Little Kitty, Big City.

Post Tag:
Little Kitty Big City
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring
Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 10, 2024
Read Article Bleach Soulz Codes (May 2024)
Bleach Soulz Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Bleach Soulz Codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 10, 2024
Read Article Weight Lifting Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Weight Lifting Simulator Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Weight Lifting Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring
Mohgwyn Palace in Elden Ring.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Reach Mohgwyn Palace & Mohg in Elden Ring
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 10, 2024
Read Article Bleach Soulz Codes (May 2024)
Bleach Soulz Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Bleach Soulz Codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 10, 2024
Read Article Weight Lifting Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Weight Lifting Simulator Codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Weight Lifting Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr May 10, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.