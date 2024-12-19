‘Irritable’ Angelina Jolie Reportedly Puts Staff and Kids on Edge Amid Ongoing Brad Pitt Lawsuit

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in the middle of a nasty battle over the Salt star’s stake in their winery, Chateau Miraval. However, despite getting a massive victory in court in November, an insider claims that Jolie isn’t in a good mood, putting her kids and staff on edge.

Jolie wants to see her stake in the winery, but Pitt thinks his ex is pulling one over on him. The two allegedly had an agreement that said neither could sell anything without the other’s approval. While Jolie tried to get Pitt to take her stake off her hands, he allegedly tried to get her to sign an NDA, which she was against. That led Pitt’s team to strike back at Jolie, and eventually, they landed a decisive blow after providing evidence that might prove there was an agreement in place.

That didn’t stop Jolie’s team from fighting back, though, as a judge ruled in their favor in early November, making Pitt disclose documents that would prove years of “abuse.” “But I want to again emphasize that Angelina never wanted any of this,” said Jolie’s attorney Paul Murphy (via People). “She never pressed charges, she left all their properties, and she is the one who tried to sell him the business in the first place. To this day, Mr. Pitt has never been held accountable for his actions and has at all times controlled Miraval and the winery, yet he still demands more. She wants this to end, the children want this to end, and Mr. Pitt should focus on healing their family, not pursuing lawsuits.”

Unfortunately, the problems in the courtroom appear to be affecting life at home. According to a source for Radar Online, Jolie is “very irritable” at the moment. “The household staff is walking around on eggshells,” they added. “She’s not afraid to chew people out and tell them they’re messing up. You don’t want to be around her on one of her late nights when she’s blown a fuse.”

It’s a sharp turn for the humanitarian, who recently made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and provided a bit of insight into her life. She was promoting her new movie Maria, which isn’t strange for a working actor. However, she showed up to the interview with no shoes on due to a broken toe and talked about how, at one point, she wanted to be a funeral director.

It felt like the Jolie of the early 2000s had returned. At that time, she was not only one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood but one of the great personalities in the business. Sadly, the fallout from her divorce from Pitt has taken her out of the spotlight and, if Radar Online’s source is to be believed, made her a bit more testy.

