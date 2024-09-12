Is Astro Bot Coming to PC?

Astro Bot is one of the most highly reviewed games of the PS5 era and a strong contender for Game of the Year, so it’s only normal that PC players want to jump in on the action. Here’s what we know about the possibility of a PC release.

Will Astro Bot Be Released For PC?

No, at the time of publishing, there have been no plans shared for Astro Bot to be released on PC, and it isn’t likely that there will be for quite a while.

Not all Sony first-party games are released on PC, most stay PlayStation exclusive, however, in the era of PS5 we have seen more make the jump. Usually, this happens several years after their debut, so don’t expect to see Astro Bot on the Steam store anytime soon.

A game like Astro Bot doesn’t seem like something that would make a lot of sense on PC. For starters, the game heavily utilizes the haptic triggers inside of the Dualsense controller alongside other parts, and playing with a Keyboard and Mouse just wouldn’t be able to emulate the same experience. Secondly, the game is a love letter to PlayStation history which makes sense to be presented on one of Sony’s consoles rather than a computer. However, the development team has teased they would be interested in a PC version, so it is entirely possible that one could still be released in the future.

It would be nice to see Astro Bot arrive on PC. Right now there are few games like it available to those without a console of some kind, and given how incredible the game is, it’s something that everyone should have the opportunity to play. For the time being, fans on PC will just have to cross their fingers and hope for a future announcement.

Should we get any news regarding a PC release for Astro Bot then this article will be updated, so feel free to check back in the coming months and see how things are tracking. Truthfully, if there is a PC release date scheduled for Astro Bot we expect it will get plenty of traction across the internet, so you should see it very quickly.

Astro Bot is available for PS5 now.

