Will Astro Bot Get Any DLC?

Astro Bot surprised many PlayStation gamers, quickly becoming one of the best games for the PS5. Naturally, this has left us waiting for more. Astro Bot is not a live-service game, but that doesn’t mean it won’t get new content. Here’s what we know about the possibility of DLC.

Will There Be DLC For Astro Bot?

Yes! Studio Director at Team Asobi, Nicolas Doucet has confirmed that there will be DLC coming to Astro Bot, and the best part is that it will be free.

Details regarding this free DLC were brief, but during an interview with Quest Daily, Doucet did reveal that it is going to be free, arriving in 2024, and feature shorter levels much like those in Astro’s Playroom. Going further, he explained that this DLC will be perfect for speedrunners, with unique ways to cut the course.

Doucet also said what we were all hoping for, that this free DLC will bring more iconic Astro Bots to the game. During the Astro Bot campaign at launch, there were 300 bots to be found, but that still didn’t include a handful of iconic faces. In fact, some characters mentioned in the credits were not in the game, so perhaps they will be included in this future update.

While we don’t have a date for when this DLC will arrive, the fact it is in the works should be worthy of celebrating. Astro Bot is one of the best platformers in years and possibly the best game of 2024, so who wouldn’t want more content?

Expect news on when this DLC will land to be announced in the coming months as it is expected to be here before 2025. If you haven’t yet pulled the trigger and purchased Astro Bot, the game is available now both physically and digitally for PS5.

