Astro Bot Full Walkthrough & All Collectibles

The latest platformer starring Sony’s new breakout mascot, and my most anticipated game of 2024, Astro Bot is finally here. If you’re having trouble with the game, don’t sweat it, because we’ve got walkthroughs to help you get all the Bots, Puzzle Pieces, and other collectibles in Astro Bot’s various levels.

WARNING: This article is a work-in-progress and will be regularly updated with new information on the various levels in Astro Bot, so make sure to check back later. And as always, if we’re missing something important, make sure to yell at us in the comments. We love when you do that. It makes our day.

Gorilla Nebula

The first galaxy in Astro Bot, the Gorilla Nebula has nine different levels to traverse, including Sky Garden, Creamy Canyon, Az-Tech Trail, Construction Derby, Mighty Chewy, Apes on the Loose, Crumble Rumble 1, Retro Rampage 1, and Rolling Star Sola. Those levels contain 42 Bots and 16 Puzzle Pieces to collect, alongside two Lost Galaxy Portals that will take you to some neat secret levels.

You can find a link to our full walkthrough and guide to all the collectibles for the Gorilla Nebula in Astro Bot here.

Tentacle System

Serpent Starway

Camo Cosmos

Feather Cluster

Lost Galaxy

Astro Bot is available now.

