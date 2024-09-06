Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Astro Bot, a white and blue robot, with other characters around it.
Category:
Walkthroughs
Video Games

Astro Bot Full Walkthrough & All Collectibles

Liam Nolan
  and 
Dan Wenerowicz
|

Published: Sep 6, 2024 10:33 am

The latest platformer starring Sony’s new breakout mascot, and my most anticipated game of 2024, Astro Bot is finally here. If you’re having trouble with the game, don’t sweat it, because we’ve got walkthroughs to help you get all the Bots, Puzzle Pieces, and other collectibles in Astro Bot’s various levels.

Recommended Videos

WARNING: This article is a work-in-progress and will be regularly updated with new information on the various levels in Astro Bot, so make sure to check back later. And as always, if we’re missing something important, make sure to yell at us in the comments. We love when you do that. It makes our day.

Table of Contents

Gorilla Nebula

The first galaxy in Astro Bot, the Gorilla Nebula has nine different levels to traverse, including Sky Garden, Creamy Canyon, Az-Tech Trail, Construction Derby, Mighty Chewy, Apes on the Loose, Crumble Rumble 1, Retro Rampage 1, and Rolling Star Sola. Those levels contain 42 Bots and 16 Puzzle Pieces to collect, alongside two Lost Galaxy Portals that will take you to some neat secret levels.

You can find a link to our full walkthrough and guide to all the collectibles for the Gorilla Nebula in Astro Bot here.

Tentacle System

To come.

Serpent Starway

To come.

Camo Cosmos

To come.

Feather Cluster

To come.

Lost Galaxy

To come.

Astro Bot is available now.

Post Tag:
astro bot
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan has been the Managing Editor at The Escapist since August 2023, during which time he's covered Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Starfield, and several other major releases. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
Author
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz is a Staff Writer at The Escapist, where he helps lead the team's guides coverage of FPS and action games such as Call of Duty, Elden Ring, Diablo 4, and Black Myth: Wukong. He has a Bachelor's in Writing and has worked as a video game journalist for four years, having written and edited for such prominent outlets as Prima Games, Screen Rant, Sportskeeda, GINX TV, and Gfinity. His work has been read by millions of people, and his expertise has helped them better understand and complete video games.