Astro Bot Gorilla Nebula Walkthrough & Collectibles

The Gorilla Nebula is your first full world to conquer in Astro Bot, which means plenty of smaller levels for you to complete inside. This walkthrough will cover how you can get to the end of each level in the nebula while finding all the Bots and puzzle pieces along the way.

Recommended Videos

This guide is a work in progress and will continue to be updated.

Astro Bot Sky Garden Walkthrough

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Sky Garden is the first level in the whole game, and it gives you a decent handling of all the base mechanics. It’s a small level that still has a few collectibles to find as you swim your way to the end amidst coins and bonuses.

Sky Garden Area 1 (Bot 1)

Land in the starting zone and move to the end of the path ahead to start exploring Gorilla Nebula in Astro Bot. There is a bot that is jumping around on a rock platform. Punch the Bot to bring “discover” it so you can add it to your collection. Right after you slap the Bot, the first real checkpoint opens up.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Checkpoint two is three simple jumps away, so this is all part of the same area. Collect all of the chests you can, many of which are on top of trees, and run through the coins. When you are ready for the second area, just use your boosts by holding “X” to jump across to the wooden platform.

Sky Garden Area 2 (Bot 2)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Move off the wooden platform and head into the wide-open area. There are some more enemies, including a green one that launches slime at you. Destroy these with your standard punch or the rocket boost on your jump. Then you can find the second Bot holding onto the rock. Like all the other collectibles in the game, just give the Bot a hit to collect it. You can also use the rope to claim some extra chests and the soccer balls to destroy a unique enemy.

Go to the left side and use the trampoline to get higher up, and the next section is ready to go. Be ready to start using your boosters even more than before.

Sky Garden Area 3 (Bot 3 and Puzzle Piece 1)

Checkpoint three starts with three electric enemies in a low crevice. Never try to break these with a punch. They will take you out in one hit, but you can do the same by using your thrusters to burn them. Either burn them or jump over them and move ahead. Grab the chests around the corner if you want more coins before moving up.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

On the next platform, you will find two purple enemies and the first puzzle piece in the game. Simply walk over it to collect it, and then a set of three wires will appear. Approach the wires and hold “Square” to grab them. Then move backwards to pull them like a string. A trampoline will appear after pulling the wires that you can use to reach the top.

Upon landing, there is another Bot tied to a tree. Hit the Bot to get one of your first PlayStation-based Bots. Shortly after, a fan will appear on the ground. Hold “Square” to wind up and spin the fan yourself. This summons a water slide and gives you a nice save point.

Sky Garden Area 4 (Bot 4, Bot 5, Puzzle Piece 2)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Fly down the water slide after knocking down all the inflatable balls to dive into the next area. You will be tossed into a pool with plenty of chests. Punching some of the anemones below will even drop some extra coins. But there is also a secret room. Go into the spot with the air bubble that contains a fan. Hold “Square” to spin the fan and open up a secret passage. Jump inside so you can enter a new room that has a fish tank. Run to the other side and jump on the zipper while holding down on the joystick. This will open the tank and unlock the fourth Bot.

Take the trampoline back up and swim to the surface, where there is another bot enjoying the water. Punch it so it goes back into the controller, then move over to the inflatable octopus. Grab the wire and pull it back to reveal a trampoline you can use to pull the zipper down. Doing so reveals a chest with a personal inflatable octopus. You can use this for the rest of the level by holding R2 to blow yourself up with air and reach new heights.

Before you go to the next area, use the inflatable ability to grab the puzzle piece from the flamingo in the air directly next to you. Or you can head back and grab some chests on trees as well. Once you have all the collectibles you want, head up the wall by using the inflation with “R2” until you get to the major water tank.

Sky Garden Area 5 (Bot 6, Bot 7, Puzzle Piece 3)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Jump into the water just ahead of the checkpoint and swim down before you do anything else. There is a bubble with an air pocket that has two enemies and the sixth Bot. Take down the enemies and then smack your friend before floating back up with the inflation ability. On the way up, there are some manta rays, and the one in front of the others is carrying the third puzzle piece for the level.

Now just float to the surface, where you will find two hedges. Break the one on the right to reveal the seventh Bot in the Sky Garden. After that, you have everything you need, and you can break the glass with a few punches. And that’s the end of the level.

Jump To Top

Astro Bot Creamy Canyon Walkthrough

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Every level in Astro Bot, including the ones in Gorilla Nebula, has its own gimmicks and a unique theme that separates it from the rest. In this case, you will be introduced to ladybug trampolines, plenty of snow or ice that covers potential secrets, and all kinds of ice cream.

Creamy Canyon Area 1 (Bot 1, Bot 2, Puzzle Piece 1)

Before you attack the ladybug enemy to flip it over, focus on the left side of the area. First, you want to smack the giant pink ice cream tree to knock down the Legendary Mercenary Bot. If you go further into the corner and break the snowman, there is a wire you can pull by holding “Square” that will reveal the first puzzle piece in the level. Once those are both out of the way, you can use the ladybug to reach the platform on the left, which has a cardboard.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Next, look to the right of the area to find a hidden path below. Jump down and use the ice to glide beyond the icicles. As long as you get there fast enough, you should be fine, and you can punch the second Bot. Head back and hit the ladybug to flip it over. Make sure it’s close enough to the ledge up top and then use the trampoline.

Creamy Canyon Area 2 (Bot 3, Puzzle Piece 2)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Bot three is right in your face at the start of this area, but he is quickly whisked away. It seems hectic, but you aren’t timed at all. Just keep heading up the path and smash any chests along the way. Eventually, you will encounter some ice paths. They will all start to break as soon as you walk on them. That means you need to move as fast as you can to the other side until you reach another ladybug.

Hit the bug for an easy trampoline to reach the next open platform. Up there, you will find yet another ladybug. Use it to jump high enough to hit the flying robot carrying your own stranded Bot. Then use the same trampoline to reach the puzzle piece on the left side next to a seal ice sculpture. That marks all the collectibles here for now, but you aren’t done with the statue.

Creamy Canyon Area 3 (Bot 4, Lost Galaxy)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

The start of the next area in Gorilla Nebula in Astro Bot introduced some charging pigs. Wait for the pig to steam up and then jump on the other side. Some wires are dangling from the back that you can use to grab and throw the beast. You need this to smash the ice in your path, but it’s also perfect for smashing the seal ice sculpture in the area just before this. Toss the pig and then head over to the platform, where the seal was destroyed. A portal to a Lost Galaxy will be waiting. However, this will take you out of the level, so be prepared.

With the seal dealt with, you can head back to the platform with the pig. If you start pushing all the sprinkles out of the way, you will find a glowing blue X on the ground. These always mean you can hold “Square” to dig below. Here, you can find the fourth Bot in the level and then head back to the main path. As long as you smashed the ice in the way, it’s time to move forward.

Creamy Canyon Area 4 (Bot 5, Bot 6, Puzzle Piece 3)

Give the ladybug in the ice room a good smack so it can break all the icicles in the way. Plenty of space will be cleared, and then you can skate ahead into an open arena. Make sure to take out all the enemies before you start collecting because there are a handful. After they are destroyed, use the ladybugs to jump up and grab the third puzzle piece.

Screenshot by The Escapist.

To the right side of the arena, there are two more optional paths. The first one is a ladder you can use that leads to another glowing spot. Spin like you did before to reach the area below and rescue the next Bot. Hit the ladybugs in this icy area so they can break all the spikes and reveal the fifth Bot. Then, a trampoline will appear, so you can head back up.

Back at the top, go to the right again, only this time punch a ladybug down the path. It will lock into the socket, and you can use the trampoline to get higher. Take down the enemies and save the sixth Bot in the Creamy Canyon area.

Creamy Canyon Area 5 (Bot 7)

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Yet another ladybug is in your way that you can slam into the ice, so use to jump up higher. A ramp will fall down and then you are faced with a second pig. Let the pig charge and then grab it by holding “Square” behind it. Wait for the arrow to line up on the massive ladybug robot behind the ice and then launch to pig. The bug will fall and destroy all the ice in your way.

As you make the small jump across, you will see the final Bot in the canyon in half a block of ice. Just punch your friend, and that marks all the progress you need to make this time around in Astro Bot.

And that’s the Astro Bot Gorilla Nebula walkthrough.

Astro Bot is available now on PlayStation 5.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy