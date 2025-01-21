Is Silo Getting a Season 3?

Apple TV+ dystopian sci-fi series Silo wraps up Season 2 with a big cliffhanger – and even bigger questions left unanswered. Does this mean Silo is definitely getting a Season 3, and if so, when will it come out?

Is Silo Season 3 Happening?

Yes, Apple TV+ officially greenlit Silo Season 3 – and Season 4! – in December 2024. The two-season order will allow showrunner Graham Yost and his cast and crew the room they need to adapt the remainder of author Hugh Howey’s Silo trilogy (Seasons 1 and 2 only cover the first book, Wool). According to Yost, Apple (and Howey) actually gave Seasons 2-4 the thumbs up after Season 1’s first few installments clicked with audiences.

“OK, so now the cat’s out of the bag, so we can talk about it,” he told The Wrap. “I would say five weeks into Season 1, we knew we were going to do the whole thing. In terms of being released, it was like, ‘Oh, it’s connecting with people. People are talking about it.'” Yost added that all of the third and fourth seasons’ scripts are done, and confirmed that filming on Season 3 is already underway.

When Will Silo Season 3 Come Out?

Apple TV+ hasn’t announced a release date for Silo Season 3. That said, Juliette Nichols, Robert Sims, and other inhabitants of Silo 18 could return to screens as early as mid/late 2026. After all, with cameras currently rolling on the show’s third batch of episodes, shooting can’t have long left.

So, factoring in time for post-production – plus Apple’s scheduling of Seasons 1 and 2 – sometime in the second half of next year seems reasonable. Certainly, the streamer will be keen to avoid another Severance-type situation, where a multi-year gap risked dampening audience anticipation levels.

Silo Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Apple TV+. Season 3 does not yet have a release date.

