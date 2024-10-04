Is The The Rings of Power Getting a Season 3?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is over, but the battle for Middle-earth’s future is still far from over! So, does that mean The Rings of Power is definitely getting a Season 3?

Is The Rings of Power Season 3 Happening?

Prime Video is yet to officially confirm whether The Rings of Power Season 3 is going ahead. The streamer’s production arm, Amazon MGM Studios, originally committed to a five-season plan for The Rings of Power; however, the online rumor mill maintains that the show is on the verge of cancellation. This is supposedly due to Season 2 luring in fewer viewers than Season 1, although reports vary on the exact size of the show’s audience this time around. One thing everyone seemingly agrees on is that the second season posted lower viewership figures than its predecessor, but that’s not necessarily a sign Amazon will pull the plug on The Rings of Power.

Certainly, this isn’t a message the studio is currently putting out. The Escapist can confirm that at the Prime Video UK Upfront event on Oct. 2, Amazon MGM Studios boss Jennifer Salke talked up The Rings of Power Season 2’s performance, noting that 55 million viewers had streamed Episodes 1-7. What’s more, Salke expressed confidence that Season 2 will enjoy “the same growth and momentum” as Season 1, which has racked up over 150 million viewers worldwide. This statement – coupled with Amazon signing a three-year deal with showrunners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay in February 2024 – suggests that the studio isn’t giving up on The Rings of Power just yet.

What Have The Rings of Power Showrunners Said About Season 3?

That’s Amazon covered – but what have Payne and McKay had to say about The Rings of Power Season 3’s prospects? Not much. While the pair initially made a big point of their five-season roadmap, they’ve since adopted more of a season-by-season perspective in public. That said, McKay did validate reports that he and Payne have kicked-off early development on Season 3 in an August 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “All we can say is, we’re working on it,” he said. “We’re cooking. Let us cook!”

And in another THR interview two months later, McKay gave no indication that pre-production on the third season was slowing down. “We think the show is just hitting its stride,” he said. “And we anticipate that Season 3 will be onward and upward.” Both Payne and McKay also teased different directions the Lord of the Rings‘ show’s various subplots could head in next. So, as far as The Rings of Power‘s showrunners are concerned, another batch of episodes is still on the way!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

