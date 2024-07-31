While some shows, especially ones on The CW, go on for too long, others don’t get enough time. Fans are worried that’s what’s happening with All American, which recently wrapped up its sixth season on the network. So, is there going to be an All American Season 7?

Will There Be an All American Season 7?

All American is set to return for a seventh season on The CW. The news was announced in June 2024, but the show’s next outing won’t be as long as previous ones. While each season of All American has at least 15 episodes, Season 7 will only have 13, giving the powers that be less time to tell the story they want to tell, which will already be a challenge due to the star of the show taking a step back.

What Will All American Season 7 Be About?

Season 6 of All American sees Spencer James finally realize his dream of playing professional football. He slips in the draft due to comments he made but eventually heads to New York to start his career, eventually winning a championship in his rookie season. Transitioning to the big leagues means less time to spend at home, however, and the show will reflect that, with Spencer actor Daniel Ezra leaving his series regular status behind in Season 7.

Spencer will still appear in All American, but the focus will be on Olivia and the rest of the characters as they try to get farther in their careers. Gone are the days of Spencer and his friends only worrying about having crushes and getting playing time in high school.

All American airs on The CW and is available to watch on The CW app.

