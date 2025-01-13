When someone appears on TV, it’s hard for them to control the narrative surrounding them. Rumors can take on a life of their own, and that’s what 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Vanja Grbic is dealing with. So, is Vanja from 90 Day Fiance trans?

90 Day Fiance: Is Vanja Grbic Trans?

Vanja made her first 90 Day Fiance appearance in Season 7 of Before the 90 Days. She was looking for love after her fiance cheated on her, and instead of looking in America, where she moved as a child after leaving Bosnia with her family, she headed to Europe. While traveling all over, she found herself in Croatia, where she found Božo Vrdoljak.

It took them a while to connect, and Božo even called off the relationship for a while as he explored something with a woman back home. However, that didn’t work out, and Vanja took him back and even started planning a trip to Croatia. Of course, as is par the course for 90 Day Fiance, as Vanja was traveling across the world, Božo ghosted her, making her believe he was having second thoughts.

They ended up connecting in Croatia, and Vanja expected their relationship to take the next step. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen, with Božo continuing to act strange and not wanting to open up to his partner. The status of Vanja and Božo’s relationship at the end of the seventh season of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff was up in the air, and without clear answers, fans started spreading rumors to try to figure out why Božo couldn’t commit.

The most prevalent theory is that Vanja is trans, but there’s no evidence to support it. While some reality stars choose to withhold information from the cameras, Vanja is very open, especially about her past. So, the more likely scenario is that Božo is just unable to feel the way his partner does. Typically, there’s nothing wrong with that, but Božo’s actions seem to be from a man who is too scared to say how he really feels.

While it’s unclear whether Vanja will return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise, many fans are calling for her to appear on The Single Life, which follows cast members as they try to find someone new to start a relationship with.

And that’s whether Vanja from 90 Day Fiance is trans.

90 Day Fiance airs new episodes on TLC.

