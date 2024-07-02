Is Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ) Open World?

MiHoYo is a massively popular game developer thanks to Genshin Impact. Naturally, this means when a new game like Zenless Zone Zero comes around, players will be wondering what features are the same. A feature you may be curious about is whether ZZZ has an open world.

Is Zenless Zone Zero an Open World Game?

No, Zenless Zone Zero is not an open-world game, especially not in the way that Genshin Impact is. In this game, there’s only one specific zone that you’re able to walk around freely within and explore, but its scope is not the entire world, in fact, it’s actually quite small.

The Zenless Zone Zero main city hub is the only open area in the game, but it’s restricted to just a few streets. Gameplay is instead held in areas that are accessible while taking part in missions and after you complete them you’ll go back to the main hub.

There are still some similarities between Genshin Impact and Zenless Zone Zero. Both games are character-focused with unique abilities tied to their agents. Combat will generally feel quite familiar if you’re a longtime Genshin player, despite its obvious differences so don’t let the lack of an open world deter you from trying ZZZ out.

Even though it doesn’t have an open world there is still a lot to do in Zenless Zone Zero stemming from its unique story quests, character-building options, and limited-time events. As the Hoyoverse continues to expand fans should expect more unique options like Zenless Zone Zero. Ultimately you can’t place this game in the same category as Genshin Impact or Honkai: Star Rail, but it definitely has some of the same vibes and shared gameplay elements.

Zenless Zone Zero is available to download on PC and console devices completely for free now and servers will go live on July 4.

