Jinx Special Episode Part 2 Release Date Confirmed

Mingwa, the esteemed creator of BJ Alex, has announced that Jinx‘s special episode will be getting a second part. Here’s when Part 2 of the Jinx special episode will be released and where to read it.

Part 2 of the Jinx Special Episode will be released on July 22, 2024 (July 23, 2024 in Korea). Mingwa announced the second part through their X account on July 20th, giving fans a surprise over the weekend. The announcement also stresses that this is not Jinx Season 2 confirmation, making sure that fans don’t get their hopes up.

🌟깜짝 공지 🌟

안녕하세요 밍과입니다. 시즌2 기다리시느라 지친 마음을 달래드리기위해

징크스 <특별편>2화를 준비했습니다🦊🩷🥔

바로 내일 7/22 pm10:00(7/23)에 만나요~

(*NOT season2) pic.twitter.com/e3aMluKQIv — 밍과😎🥊징크스 3,13,23 (@_MinGwa) July 21, 2024

Mingwa’s post states that Part 2 is to “soothe your tired heart while waiting for season 2.” However, while there is still no news about the release date of Season 2, fans still have the promise from the Creator’s Note that states that Mingwa is aiming to release the second season sometime in 2024. So, while the wait will be frustarting, there’s still something to look forward to after Part 2 drops.

What Happens in Jinx Special Episode Part 1?

The Jinx special episodes can be found on Lezhin. Part 2 will continue to explore Heesung and Yoon-gu’s elationship after their drunken night together. The last time we saw Heesung and Yoon-gu, they had been drowning their broken hearts away, leading to a long and amorous night. The next morning, a tentative friends-with-benefits relationship kicked off, with Yoon-gu insisting he takes responsibility for Heesung. The Special Episode Part 2 will most likely reveal just how in over his head Yoon-gu is.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Jinx Special Episode Part 2. If you love a long and satisfying redemption story but want a fresh take on the trope, check out where to read the Driver’s High manhwa.

