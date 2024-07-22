Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 Release Date Confirmed

With the story reaching its conclusion, Oshi no Ko continues to drop some shocking revelations about the idol at the center of its mystery. Aqua’s plan for revenge is seemingly complete, leaving readers at the edge of their seats. So, when will Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 be released?

Recommended Videos

When Does Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 Come Out?

Screenshot via Yen Press

Oshi no Ko Chapter 156 is set to be released on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. If you want to get further in the weeds, here is when the latest Oshi no Ko chapter will be released in various time zones:

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 8:00 AM PT

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 10:00 AM CT

Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 11:00 AM EDT

In order to read the latest chapter, you can download the Manga+ app, which allows readers to check out the latest chapters for free. A paid membership is required if you want to read the entire series from the beginning. The second season of the anime adaptation of Oshi no Ko is also currently streaming on HiDive.

Related: I’m Worried About the Ending of Oshi no Ko

What Happens in Oshi no Ko Chapter 155?

The latest chapter seemingly resolved the longstanding plan that had started since the beginning of the series, as Aqua finally came face to face with the man responsible for Ai Hoshino’s death. The resolution didn’t end in murder as Aqua had originally intended hundreds of chapters ago, but instead with the realization that the guilt his father carries and Ai’s own intentions were more important. That being said, the chapter did end on an ominous note that implied there was another person involved in Ai’s murder.

Oshi no Ko continues to be anything but predictable, and the introduction of this new element in what seems like the last arc of the series shows that there are still some twists and turns left to explore.

And that’s the confirmed release date of Oshi no Ko Chapter 156.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy