Where to Read Driver’s High Manhwa Confirmed

Find out if Leo Lambardi will drive his way to victory or crash and burn his love life in this new BL manhwa Driver’s High. However, if you want to witness the drama unfolding, you’ll need to know where to read this manhwa.

Recommended Videos

Where to Read Driver’s High Online

Driver’s High is available to read on the Lezhin website. Due to its mature content, the manhwa is not available on Lezhin’s app. This manhwa is one of the newest additions to the English version of Lezhin, with the first episode just barely released on June 30. No other episodes have been released for the English translation as of right now. The English translation is being released along with the original Korean. The Korean version of Lezhin also only has the first episode released.

For now, the first episode is free to read. The usual setup for Lezhin manhwa allows people to read the first three episodes of a manhwa for free. However, the rest of the episodes require payment to unlock them. You will need an account to purchase Lezhin coins to unlock future episodes. The lowest coin bundle is $5.99 for 240 coins plus 20 bonus coins. Each episode for manhwa is about 30 coins. Make sure to save up for later episodes of Driver’s High when they are released.

Image via Lezhin

Leo Lambardi is dominating the race track with one championship win under his belt and another on the way. His professional life is on the fast track to success and his love life is perfect with his boyfriend J.J., a mechanic on Leo’s team Team Zeus. However, this cocky driver gets a reality check when J.J. breaks up with him and Leo loses all of his luck. Now he has to make his way back to the top and reclaim his driver’s high again.

While you’re waiting for more episodes of Driver’s High to be released, check out the BL manhwa Passion and where to read it online.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy