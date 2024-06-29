Where To Read Passion Manhwa Chapter 1

The popularity of BL, or “boys love,” manhwa has continued to rise as more great titles are released, catching readers’ attention. One of these manhwa is Passion but where can fans of the genre read it?

Where to Read Passion Manhwa Online?

Image via Tappytoon

The Passion manhwa is available to read on the Tappytoon website. However, due to its mature content, the series is unavailable on the Tappytoon app. Tappytoon has the official English translation of Passion, meaning no awkward translations or less-than-stellar edits. While free translations are good in a pinch, they are not always the best quality, and there is always a chance that mistakes, like missing pages, can happen.

Does Tappytoon Require a Subscription?

Tappytoon is not a subscription-based website. However, there are still titles that do require money in order to read their content. The website requires readers to pay for each individual chapter of a manhwa for about 300 Tappytoon points. There are different bundle types to choose from with the cheapest being $5 for 3,900 points. There are often different promotional sales for point bundles.

However, the first three episodes of any manhwa, including Passion, are free, giving you time to see if the series is worth spending money on. Some titles have a “time till free” option. Every 24 hours, the next chapter will become available for free.

To read manhwa on Tappytoon, you will need to make a free account. You will not be able to buy points to unlock episodes without a profile.

Tappytoon has a lot of great manhwa within its library, even beyond Passion, making it a worthy investment. It has manhwa like DEAR. DOOR, Cherry Blossoms After Winter, and King’s Maker are all available and all three of these titles are on the “time till free” option.

If you want more options to read all the manhwa you desire, find out the best places to read manhwa online.

