Ultimate Jujutsu Odyssey Beginner’s Guide – Leveling, Techniques, Sukuna & More

I’ll guide you through the early to mid-game levels so that you have an easier time starting out. I’ll go over the fastest leveling tips, how to beat the Entrance Exam and Sukuna as well as providing general tips on everything. Here’s my Jujutsu Odyssey beginner’s guide.

Jujutsu Odyssey Character Creation Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

Before diving into the game I would recommend going into Customization first from the main menu. This is where you can customize your:

Visuals : You can create a visually unique JJK-inspired character with hair styles, outfits, and body marks from the manga/anime.

: You can create a visually unique JJK-inspired character with hair styles, outfits, and body marks from the manga/anime. Roll for Clans : Apart from Common and Uncommon options, all Clans have unique combat benefits so you should aim to roll at least a Rare Clan before starting out. Check out our Jujutsu Odyssey Codes for some free clan rerolls.

: Apart from Common and Uncommon options, all Clans have unique combat benefits so you should aim to roll at least a Rare Clan before starting out. Check out our for some free clan rerolls. Best Clans: Check out our JO clans tier list for the best options.

Once you’re done with customization, head into the game and I recommend starting with the tutorial.

How to Level Up Fast in Jujutsu Odyssey

Screenshot by The Escapist

You’ll start in Sendai High where you’ll have to level up to 20 for your Jujutsu Tech entrance exams to get your first sorcerer grade and curse technique. Here are some leveling tips:

Get to Level 7 for the Boss and Glasses Quest : Pick up any quest that you can see and are able to take so that you can get to Level 7 for the boss and glasses quests which give the most EXP. Practice combat along the way and get comfortable with the mechanics.

: Pick up any quest that you can see and are able to take so that you can get to Level 7 for the boss and glasses quests which give the most EXP. Practice combat along the way and get comfortable with the mechanics. Grind Delinquent Boss and Arai’s Glasses Quest : These two quests give the most EXP for reaching level 20 and since they have a cooldown complete one then rush to the other until you reach 20. Don’t forget to place skill points along the way with M and the skills tab.

: These two quests give the most EXP for reaching level 20 and since they have a cooldown complete one then rush to the other until you reach 20. Don’t forget to place skill points along the way with M and the skills tab. Delinquent Boss Guide : You accept this quest from Sora in the bushes in front of the soccer field. The boss is in the middle of the soccer field and respawns frequently. The best way to beat him is to not rush in blindly but practice parrying or M1 comboing after the bosses finishes his combo. You can also block him but don’t block the full combo since he’ll guard break you.

: You accept this quest from Sora in the bushes in front of the soccer field. The boss is in the middle of the soccer field and respawns frequently. The best way to beat him is to not rush in blindly but practice parrying or M1 comboing after the bosses finishes his combo. You can also block him but don’t block the full combo since he’ll guard break you. How to Find Arai’s Glasses: You can find Arai between the school buildings so just circle the school until you find him. This quest gives the most EXP and you can find the glasses in one of the two goals in the soccer field.

Glasses are in the Middle

Let’s briefly go over combat tips and skills now before we move onto the Level 20 Entrance Exams.

Combat Guide in Jujutsu Odyssey – Air Combo, Black Flash, Parry, Evasive & Perfect Dodge

Here are some combat tips for Jujutsu Odyssey:

How to Air Combo : You can Air Combo enemies before your final hit in a combo by hitting Space immediatly after you land a successful unblocked attack. It takes some practice but you’ll get the hang of it. Once you air combo, continue hitting the target and you’ll end the combo in a massive damage knockdown move while airborne.

: You can Air Combo enemies before your final hit in a combo by hitting Space immediatly after you land a successful unblocked attack. It takes some practice but you’ll get the hang of it. Once you air combo, continue hitting the target and you’ll end the combo in a massive damage knockdown move while airborne. How to Black Flash : Unlike other JJK Roblox RPGs, Black Flashes in this game are random. After you’ve landed a certain amount of hits in a short time period, you’ll have a 1% chance to trigger a Black Flash. This will deal massive damage, boost your damage by 20% for a short time, and heal you for 10% HP. After awakening Black Flash later on, you’ll be able to land them much more reliably.

: Unlike other JJK Roblox RPGs, Black Flashes in this game are random. After you’ve landed a certain amount of hits in a short time period, you’ll have a 1% chance to trigger a Black Flash. This will deal massive damage, boost your damage by 20% for a short time, and heal you for 10% HP. After awakening Black Flash later on, you’ll be able to land them much more reliably. Parrying : This is the best way to deal with enemies and bosses. Hit the block button immediatly as you’re about to get hit and you’ll stun the enemy. Then you can go into any combo you wish easily. It even works if multiple enemies are attacking you at the same time to stun all of them.

: This is the best way to deal with enemies and bosses. Hit the block button immediatly as you’re about to get hit and you’ll stun the enemy. Then you can go into any combo you wish easily. It even works if multiple enemies are attacking you at the same time to stun all of them. Evasive : Save your R move for a free escape from any combo. I recommend using this every time it’s off cooldown and especially against bosses. One of the best early uses is against Sukuna’s Domain Expansion in the entrance exams but more on that later.

: Save your R move for a free escape from any combo. I recommend using this every time it’s off cooldown and especially against bosses. One of the best early uses is against Sukuna’s Domain Expansion in the entrance exams but more on that later. Perfect Dodge: If you hit the dodge button immediately before you get hit, similar to a Parry, you’ll dodge behind your opponent and be able to get a free combo starter hit.

Screenshot by The Escapist

How to Spend Skill Points in Jujutsu Odyssey

Screenshot by The Escapist

As you’re leveling up, don’t forget to spend Skill points in the skill tree:

Hit M to open up the Menu.

Click on the Skill Tree.

You’ll find nodes here for things like melee, curse techniques, weapon use, health, and more.

Commands like the M aren’t covered in the tutorial so I would check out our controls and keybinds guide to see if you’ve missed any other commands.

How to Use Your Phone in Jujutsu Odyssey

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can use your Phone as a GPS to find various locations in the open world:

Hit M to open up the Menu.

Go into your Inventory.

Click on your jPhone and set it to any hotkey you want.

Exit the Inventory with M.

Select the hotkey of your jPhone.

Click on Jujutsu Maps on your phone to go into the GPS and select the location you want.

It’s an easy way to orient yourself and find any questing areas you need.

How to Get Cursed Techniques in Jujutsu Odyssey

Screenshot by The Escapist

Here are all methods for getting a Cursed Technique:

Entrance Exams : I’ll show you how to complete the Entrance Exams at Level 20 below. When you finish the exams, you’ll get your first Cursed Technique.

: I’ll show you how to complete the Entrance Exams at Level 20 below. When you finish the exams, you’ll get your first Cursed Technique. Random Open World Spawn : Cursed Techniques also randomly spawn in the open world every 1 to 2 hours. You can find them by exploring the open world map but note that they despawn after 30 minutes. If you find one, pick it up, select it from your inventory, and choose “Absorb”.

: Cursed Techniques also randomly spawn in the open world every 1 to 2 hours. You can find them by exploring the open world map but note that they despawn after 30 minutes. If you find one, pick it up, select it from your inventory, and choose “Absorb”. Defeat the Azure Maw Cursed Spirit : This is one of the later world bosses you’ll encounter and defeating it drops a Cursed Technique.

: This is one of the later world bosses you’ll encounter and defeating it drops a Cursed Technique. Complete the Secret Ending of a Raid: This gives you a Cursed Womb for techniques.

Don’t leave the game with a Cursed Technique in your inventory before absorbing it because you might lose it when you log back on.

Jujutsu Odyssey Entrance Exam Guide

Screenshot by The Escapist

Check out our complete Entrance Exam guide to get through all the phases of the exam easily. It’ll show you how to easily find all Curse Seals. Also, it’ll guide you on how to defeat the curse user bosses Jin and Homura with ease. It’s all about staying on them, dashing behind them and keeping them under M1 combos while dodging and blocking their techniques. Lastly, you’ll find a detailed guide on how to beat Sukuna in the final phase with tips on dodging his Domain Expansion.

Best Curse Techniques in Jujutsu Odyssey

Screenshot by The Escapist

Last but not least, check out our Curse Techniques tier list for the best techniques in the game. The list goes into much more detail but the top three techniques are:

Limitless : As in the anime and manga it’s all about pushing, pulling, and blasting your enemies away with high damage moves. To top it off, it’s one of the best PVP domain expansions that stun-locks your target for the duration.

: As in the anime and manga it’s all about pushing, pulling, and blasting your enemies away with high damage moves. To top it off, it’s one of the best PVP domain expansions that stun-locks your target for the duration. Shrine (Sukuna’s Vessel) : Lots of mobility moves that dash you around combined with AOE slashes and a constant damage Domain Expansion.

: Lots of mobility moves that dash you around combined with AOE slashes and a constant damage Domain Expansion. Disaster Flames: A set of varied and flexible AOE damage moves that’s best used for PVE farming to aggro a group of enemies.

And that’s it for my Jujutsu Odyssey beginner’s guide. Stay tuned to The Escapist for more Jujutsu Odyssey guides.

