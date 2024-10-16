Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Last War Promo Image
Image via First Fun
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Last War Gift Codes (October 2024)

Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
|

Published: Oct 16, 2024 08:19 am

Updated: October 16, 2024

Checked for the latest codes.

Recommended Videos

The zombie apocalypse is overpowering Earth, and you are one of the rare people who can save humanity. Test your tactics, fight off hordes of enemies as you upgrade your troops, especially heroes, and make sure that this is the Last War they will be fighting.

If you ever lack resources like gold, diamonds, exp, and various chests that contain essential items for survival, jump to this guide and grab all the available Last War Gift codes. For a similar, fast-paced title that also has numerous free rewards, visit our Survivor.io codes list.

All Last War Gift Codes List

Last War Gift Codes (Working)

  • LWDC400K: Use for 300 Diamonds, 5 Hero EXP Chest, and 1 Universal Legendary Hero Shard (New)

Last War Gift Codes (Expired)

  • Happylife2024
  • Happy2024

Related: Whiteout Survival Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Last War

If redeeming Last War codes seems too much to handle, follow our detailed instructions, and you’ll grab free rewards in a few seconds:

How to redeem Last War codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Last War on your device and complete the tutorial.
  2. Click your avatar icon in the top-left corner.
  3. Choose the Settings button in My Profile and tap Copy ID.
  4. Visit the Last War Gift Center.
  5. Paste your UID into the text box and click Login.
  6. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Gift Code text box.
  7. Hit the Confirm button to claim freebies.
  8. Open the game and enjoy your gifts.

If you want to get more familiar with heroes, their best abilities, various ways to upgrade your troops quicker, and much more, make sure to visit the Last War: Survival Wiki page. You will also find helpful stuff about gear and weapons, and the best thing is that it is completely free to use.

Why Are My Last War Codes Not Working

One of the reasons for Last War codes not working can be their expiration date. That’s why you should redeem them as soon as you notice a fresh drop. Also, watch out for typos because they’re a common issue while redeeming codes. To avoid them, copy the code from our list and paste it directly into the game.

What Is Last War?

Last War is a game filled with intense survival challenges that combine a bit of strategy with fast-paced battles around the map. Your goal is to wipe out hordes of zombies and liberate the occupied territory by destroying powerful bosses. Improve your facilities whenever possible, upgrade heroes, and make sure to bury your enemies once and for all. If you ever need extra help, visit this article and use all the benefits, mainly from codes.

Looking for codes in other zombie-based games? If so, check out our articles on AFK Journey codes and Monster Never Cry codes, and grab all the free rewards before they expire!

Post Tag:
codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović
Andrija Bulatović, our resident codes expert, excels in uncovering the latest Roblox and mobile game codes, enhancing the gaming experience for our community. With a gaming journey that began alongside the release of the first Splinter Cell in 2002, his expertise is grounded in years of diverse gaming history. An enthusiast of games like Overcooked 2, NBA, and Call of Duty, Andrija’s downtime is spent engaging in these favorites, often juxtaposed with his culinary passion for making his beloved pasta.