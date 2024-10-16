Last War Gift Codes (October 2024)

Updated: October 16, 2024 Checked for the latest codes.

The zombie apocalypse is overpowering Earth, and you are one of the rare people who can save humanity. Test your tactics, fight off hordes of enemies as you upgrade your troops, especially heroes, and make sure that this is the Last War they will be fighting.

If you ever lack resources like gold, diamonds, exp, and various chests that contain essential items for survival, jump to this guide and grab all the available Last War Gift codes. For a similar, fast-paced title that also has numerous free rewards, visit our Survivor.io codes list.

All Last War Gift Codes List

Last War Gift Codes (Working)

LWDC400K: Use for 300 Diamonds, 5 Hero EXP Chest, and 1 Universal Legendary Hero Shard (New)

Last War Gift Codes (Expired)

Happylife2024

Happy2024

How to Redeem Codes in Last War

If redeeming Last War codes seems too much to handle, follow our detailed instructions, and you’ll grab free rewards in a few seconds:

Launch Last War on your device and complete the tutorial. Click your avatar icon in the top-left corner. Choose the Settings button in My Profile and tap Copy ID. Visit the Last War Gift Center. Paste your UID into the text box and click Login. Insert a code from our list into the Enter Gift Code text box. Hit the Confirm button to claim freebies. Open the game and enjoy your gifts.

If you want to get more familiar with heroes, their best abilities, various ways to upgrade your troops quicker, and much more, make sure to visit the Last War: Survival Wiki page. You will also find helpful stuff about gear and weapons, and the best thing is that it is completely free to use.

Why Are My Last War Codes Not Working

One of the reasons for Last War codes not working can be their expiration date. That’s why you should redeem them as soon as you notice a fresh drop. Also, watch out for typos because they’re a common issue while redeeming codes. To avoid them, copy the code from our list and paste it directly into the game.

What Is Last War?

Last War is a game filled with intense survival challenges that combine a bit of strategy with fast-paced battles around the map. Your goal is to wipe out hordes of zombies and liberate the occupied territory by destroying powerful bosses. Improve your facilities whenever possible, upgrade heroes, and make sure to bury your enemies once and for all. If you ever need extra help, visit this article and use all the benefits, mainly from codes.

