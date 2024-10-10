Love Island: Are Kaylor and Aaron Still Together? Answered

There are two types of people who go on reality dating shows: those who want to find a partner and those who just want a claim to fame. Love Island gets plenty of contestants in both camps. So, are Kaylor and Aaron from Love Island still together?

Kaylor and Aaron From Love Island’s Relationship Status, Explained

Kaylor Martin and Aaron Evans came out of the gates swinging, pairing up right at the beginning of Love Island Season 6. Everything seemed great at first, with the two forming a real bond. However, as the show went on, the couple started to deal with hurdles, including Aaron’s best friend, Robert Rausch. Rob’s attitude and plenty of other factors would cause a rift to begin to form in Aaron and Aaron’s relationship, one that would force the relationship to end.

Rob decided to head to “Casa Amor” after his partner, Andrea Carmona, got voted off, and despite having Kaylor, Aaron accompanied him. It didn’t take long for Aaron to find himself hanging out with another woman, Daniela Ortiz Rivera, with the two quickly making their feelings known. Kaylor caught wind of this and decided not to pursue things further with Aaron. However, as many men on Love Island do, Aaron talked his way out of things, and he and Kaylor got back together.

After a few more bumps, Aaron and Kaylor left the show an item. Sadly, while they were away from the cameras, the good times ended. Aaron revealed that he had done a lot more with Daniela than he had initially led one, and Kaylor had no idea. Once she found out, she booted Aaron to the curb, even confronting him during the reunion.

Now, Kaylor is being open about what she wants, and that includes a partner who stands by her. “I’ve shed enough tears and I can’t waste my energy on negativity. I deserve someone who is on the same wavelength as me and watching myself on TV being so vulnerable and having such a big heart was a wake up call. It made me realize, damn, I don’t deserve this,” she told Rolling Stone. “Honestly, I don’t really know how to feel. I’m very hurt and I would be lying to sit here and say that I don’t love Aaron and care for him. After being wronged, I still think he is an amazing person. I just think that he has some issues and he can’t commit or tell me the truth, or he has poor decision-making skills.”

And that’s whether Kaylor and Aaron from Love Island are still together.

Love Island Season 6 is available on Peacock.

