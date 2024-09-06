Image Credit: Bethesda
Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom.
Marvel Fans Are Using Fortnite to Act Out the Plot of Avengers: Doomsday

Jackson Hayes
Published: Sep 6, 2024 01:34 pm

The wait between MCU movies has been grueling the last couple of years as Marvel Studios goes back to the drawing board. So, fans are taking matters into their own hands and using Fortnite to act out the plot of the highly anticipated 2026 film Avengers: Doomsday.

Of course, Marvel Studios shocked the world in July by announcing that Robert Downey Jr. was returning to the franchise as Doctor Doom. After the initial shock, fans started asking a lot of questions, such as whether Downey’s villain would be a variant of Iron Man or his own character. Well, the latest season of Fortnite is offering a way to get answers, and players are taking advantage.

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 4: Absolute Doom is all about Doctor Doom taking control of the Battle Royale island, but its newest feature is allowing players to become the iconic bad guy and lay waste to their enemies. One player saw an opportunity, so they put on their best Iron Man skin and loaded into the game. They then traveled to the Isle of Doom and claimed the powers for themselves, very possibly teasing the events of Doomsday. You can check out the video below:

The timing of this event has felt almost too perfect, as the Absolute Doom season got leaked months before Downey’s appearance at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. So, either Marvel and Fortnite are working on their brand synergy and doing an amazing job, or it’s the biggest coincidence in the history of gaming. Either way, fans of both properties are winning big as they await the next big event of the MCU.

Fortnite is available to play on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3, and Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on May 1, 2026.

