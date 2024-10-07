Matthew Mercer Unmasks the Matron of Ravens in Critical Role’s Latest Episode

The following contains spoilers for Critical Role Campaign 3, Episode 109: “A Test of Fate”.

Off the heels of their clandestine audience with Abubakar Salim’s Arch Heart, the Bells Hells encounter a God of an entirely different breed in the Matron of Ravens. This unexpectedly vulnerable and earnest exchange with the Raven Queen saw her unmask both literally and figuratively, granting the Campaign 3 adventuring party unparalleled insight into her perspective on her misunderstood legacy, the pantheon, and the fate of her champion Vax’ildan.

To gain their unique unfettered (or, should I say, unfeathered) access to the Raven Queen, Bells Hells first had to survive the goddess’ test of fate. This combat pitted the party against conjurations of their uncertain allies Opal and Liliana Temult as well as Vespin Chloras, the historic arbitrary of the Calamity. The goddess let both her guard and mask fall after Bells Hells completed her trial, revealing her true form for the first time in the show’s history. Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer went on to describe a plain, pale, and deeply exhausted woman, a far cry from the intimidating image of the goddess that lives rent free in the imaginations of many Exandrians.

During the Age of Arcanum, the Raven Queen forever upset the balance between gods and mortals by completing The Rite of Ascension and absorbing the mantle of the former God of Death. In “A Test of Fate”, Bells Hells learns that this historic event was motivated by love rather than ambition. The mortal woman now known as the Raven Queen completed the controversial ritual at the behest of her predecessor, whom she cared for deeply. This came as a surprise to Bells Hells and Critical Role‘s players alike, with the notable exception of Laura Bailey who was privy to the Raven Queen’s secrets thanks to her role as the goddess’ mortal avatar Emhira during Campaign 3’s Downfall arc.

The Raven Queen’s true origins provide further context as to why she’s aligned herself with the Arch Heart’s plans for a mortal to channel Predathos and banish the pantheon from Exandria. Much like the God of Death before her, the Matron of Ravens seeks retirement and additionally expresses profound optimism in Exandria’s future free of godly influence. Despite her blood-soaked surroundings, this strikingly mortal sense of exhaustion paired with an earnest faith in Exandrians allowed Bells Hells to express more vulnerability with her than with the Arch Heart.

The fate of Vox Machina’s Vax’ildan still weighs heavy on Bells Hells after what they witnessed at the Malleus Key, making the Raven Queen’s champion a prominent line of inquiry during their audience. The Matron describes Vax’ildan’s thread as beyond her reach, something that occurred when he took up the mantle of champion. While Critical Role fans certainly hope to see Vax liberated during Vox Machina’s assault on the Malleus Key, the Raven Queen expresses contentment in her inability to see his thread. During Episode 109’s Critical Role Cooldown, the cast realized that they forgot to ask after the thread of their friend Fresh Cut Grass while caught up in this enthralling conversation with the Matron of Ravens.

