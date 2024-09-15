Image Credit: Bethesda
A still from season 1 of Mayfair Witches.
Image via AMC.
Mayfair Witches Season 1’s Ending, Explained

|

Published: Sep 15, 2024 06:14 pm

As part of AMC’s Immortal Universe, Mayfair Witches shares a television universe with Interview with the Vampire, both of which are based on horror novels by Anne Rice. Here’s the shocking ending of Mayfair Witches Season 1 explained while we wait for the second season.

What Happened at The End of Mayfair Witches Season 1?

Still from the TV show Mayfair Witches, featuring the main character sitting in an armchair looking pensive and a bit scared
Image via AMC.

Throughout Mayfair Witches, it was assumed that Lasher, a charismatic spirit linked to patriarch Cortland Mayfair, was the father of series protagonist Rowan Fielding. This was reinforced by flashbacks between Lasher and Rowan’s mother Deirdre Mayfair, Cortland’s niece, showing Lasher steadily manipulating Deirdre. However, the Mayfair Witches Season 1 finale not only reveals the truth behind Rowan’s parentage but also Lasher’s master plan involving the young witch. Trigger warnings for sexual assault as we explain the ending of Mayfair Witches Season 1.

Ciprien Grieve, an agent for the Talamasca, a secret order observing the supernatural forces around the world, learns that it was Cortland who ordered Deirdre’s murder at the start of the season. Ciprien also discovers that the Talamasca had covered up Lasher and Cortland’s activities for decades by tampering with the memories of those involved. Cortland is revealed to have entered an agreement for immortality with Lasher, with Cortland raping Deidre as part of the agreement, making him Rowan’s father.

Meanwhile, Rowan is critically wounded by cultists linked to Cortland as part of her role in an ancient prophecy involving her family. After Lasher rescues Rowan, she enters a dream realm with him where she is able to heal herself and has sex with Lasher. Emerging from the dream realm, Rowan learns the truth about Cortland and her role in the prophecy.

What Happens to Rowan in the Mayfair Witches Season 1 Ending

Dr. Rowan Fielding in Mayfair Witches
Image via AMC.

Rowan is pregnant with Lasher’s child and, because of the magical nature of the pregnancy, this accelerates to Rowan’s baby being born in a matter of minutes. Rowan realizes that, through the prophecy, Lasher is being reborn outside of the dream realm in her and Lasher’s child. Rowan is also aware of what happened to her mother and, in revenge, petrifies Cortland for his torment of Deirdre.

Rowan is faced with the decision to leave the baby and this twisted magical life behind her or embrace her role as the baby’s mother and gain immense supernatural power. Despite Ciprien’s efforts to recover the baby, Rowan decides to stay with her baby, moving forward into an uncertain future but one that fulfills her destiny promising greatness as she faces her new role in Mayfair Witches Season 2.

Mayfair Witches is available to stream via AMC+.

Sam Stone is a longtime entertainment news journalist and columnist, covering everything from movies and television to video games and comic books. Sam also has bylines at CBR, Popverse, Den of Geek, GamesRadar+, and Marvel.com. He's been a freelance contributor with The Escapist since October 2023, during which time he's covered Mortal Kombat, Star Trek, and various other properties. Sam remembers what restful sleep was. But that was a long time ago.
