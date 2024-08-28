Who Rowan’s Father Is in Mayfair Witches

Family plays a big part in Mayfair Witches, as the legacy of the titular witches has been passed down through the generations. Yet for much of the first season of AMC’s adaptation, viewers are kept in the dark about the identity of Rowan’s father.

Recommended Videos

Who Is Rowan’s Father in Mayfair Witches?

Image via AMC

Family lineage plays a big role in Mayfair Witches, yet we don’t know who Rowan’s father is for most of the first season. That leaves us to speculate about his identity and the role he might play in Rowan’s destiny.

Her mother is Deidre Mayfair (played by Annabeth Gish), which means she could well inherit the Mayfair powers – and pitfalls – through her maternal line. However, the final episode of Season One reveals the shocking truth about her parentage.

The finale reveals that Rowan’s father is none other than Courtland Mayfair, Deirdre’s uncle. He raped his niece, resulting in her pregnancy and the eventual birth of their daughter. This shocking bit of information comes directly from the original books by Anne Rice, so longtime fans likely already guessed the show would follow this path.

Courtland, who is portrayed by Harry Hamlin in the adaptation, is the power-hungry patriarch of the Mayfair family. By the time we learn he’s Rowan’s father, we’ve already gotten to know – and possibly hate – him through his actions as the head of the Mayfairs. Though he can come across as charming, Courtland ultimately seeks to build wealth and consolidate power, without true regard for the consequences.

Will Courtland Mayfair Return for Season 2 of Mayfair Witches?

After the big reveal in the finale, Mayfair Witches fans want to know what comes next for Rowan and the man we now know to be her father. Harry Hamlin is confirmed to return for the show’s second season, which is expected to release sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

We know that wanting to take control of the prophecy and the 13th Mayfair Witch may have played into his motives for the terrible act that led him to father Rowan. Even so, there are still many questions we hope to have answered in Season 2.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy