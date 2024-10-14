Metaphor ReFantazio Dragon Temple Route

The Dragon Temple is one of the main story dungeons you’ll need to clear in Metaphor: ReFantazio. There’s a slight trick to it, though, as the fog will send you back to the starting point if you choose the wrong path. Here’s the full Dragon Temple route in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How to Get Through Dragon Temple in Metaphor: ReFantazio

The trick to getting through Dragon Temple in Metaphor: ReFantazio is by angling your camera to look up at the ceiling, and finding a golden strip lining it. The golden strip will always put you on the right path, and as long as you follow it, you’ll be able to reach the center of the labyrinth and keep progressing.

If you’re still having trouble, I’ve also included a screenshot down below with markers to indicate the Dragon Temple route you need to take:

Here’s the step-by-step process, starting from the very beginning:

From the starting point, take the first staircase down from your right. Turn right and follow the path, but instead of taking the stairs up, turn left and go to the end. Turn left here, and take the staircase. From here, turn right and take the second staircase on your right and go to the end. Turn left and take the second staircase on your left. Turn right, then take the first left. Go straight and take the fourth staircase on your left. Turn left and go to the end, then turn right to reach the center.

This isn’t the end of the Dragon Temple dungeon, however. You’ve still got one whole section to go through, though it’s a lot more straightforward than the labyrinth.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Dragon Temple route in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub for easier navigation.

