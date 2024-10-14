Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

Metaphor ReFantazio Dragon Temple Route

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Oct 14, 2024 01:14 am

The Dragon Temple is one of the main story dungeons you’ll need to clear in Metaphor: ReFantazio. There’s a slight trick to it, though, as the fog will send you back to the starting point if you choose the wrong path. Here’s the full Dragon Temple route in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Through Dragon Temple in Metaphor: ReFantazio

The trick to getting through Dragon Temple in Metaphor: ReFantazio is by angling your camera to look up at the ceiling, and finding a golden strip lining it. The golden strip will always put you on the right path, and as long as you follow it, you’ll be able to reach the center of the labyrinth and keep progressing.

If you’re still having trouble, I’ve also included a screenshot down below with markers to indicate the Dragon Temple route you need to take:

Here’s the step-by-step process, starting from the very beginning:

  1. From the starting point, take the first staircase down from your right.
  2. Turn right and follow the path, but instead of taking the stairs up, turn left and go to the end.
  3. Turn left here, and take the staircase.
  4. From here, turn right and take the second staircase on your right and go to the end.
  5. Turn left and take the second staircase on your left.
  6. Turn right, then take the first left.
  7. Go straight and take the fourth staircase on your left.
  8. Turn left and go to the end, then turn right to reach the center.

This isn’t the end of the Dragon Temple dungeon, however. You’ve still got one whole section to go through, though it’s a lot more straightforward than the labyrinth.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Dragon Temple route in Metaphor: ReFantazio. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our complete walkthrough hub for easier navigation.

Post Tag:
Metaphor: ReFantazio
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
twitter facebook