MGS Delta: Snake Eater Leaked Release Date Hints at Major November Clash

UPDATE: GameStop has revealed on social media that its now-deleted post featured an incorrect release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. However, an official release date has yet to be revealed by Konami. The original article can be read below.

An accidental tweet by GameStop has seemingly revealed the release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, suggesting a November 2024 launch. That means a showdown could be on the way.

The game made an appearance at the Xbox Games Showcase two days ago, offering a new trailer, albeit without an exact launch date. GameStop’s official X account shared the trailer in a tweet to advertise pre-orders and mentioned November 17 as the release date for MGS Delta: Snake Eater.

The post read:

“Prepare to slay in Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater.

Where stealth & survival meet savagery!

Coming 11.17”

Fans flocked to the tweet and circulated screenshots of it, promptly drawing GameStop’s attention. The post was taken down shortly after, and no official announcement has been made since.

The official GameStop listing for the title now mentions December 31, 2025, as the release date, which, to me, seems like a placeholder and a rushed attempt to cover up the real date.

Going by the template GameStop uses for its tweets, the new leak does seem credible. For instance, a new tweet from the retailer revealed Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition is “coming 10.22,” and its store listing mentions “10/22/2024” as the release date. By this logic, the leaked “11.17” release date for MGS Delta: Snake Eater could indeed translate to November 17, 2024.

It’s important to note that November 17 falls on a Sunday, which is slightly unusual considering video game releases mostly happen on Fridays. Then again, the original Metal Gear Solid 3 was released on November 17, 2004, so it would make poetic sense for Konami to release the remake on the title’s 20th anniversary.

Konami hasn’t confirmed anything yet, so this leak needs to be taken with a grain of salt. But if the title does come out this November, it will clash with some major games, including Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and Avowed. However, while all of these titles will fight for gamers’ attention, the MGS 3 remake may not have anything to worry about, given the hardcore fanbase of the franchise.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

