Mushoku Tensei Power Ranking Explained

The world of Mushoku Tensei is built on a complex and ornate magic system and rankings that make it stand out in the Isekai genre. To understand just how powerful the characters are, fans will need an understanding of the power ranking system in Mushoku Tensei.

Recommended Videos

How Mushoku Tensei’s Magic System Works

Image via Studio Bind

To understand the power rankings in Mushoku Tensei, you need to understand the basics of the magic system. Magic can be divided into three main categories, attack magic, healing magic, and summoning magic. These three can be further divided into specific types or schools within the main category. For example, attack magic is separated by the classic four elements of water, fire, earth, and air.

The ability to use magic comes from the capability of having and using mana, which is considerably rare and even more so to find mages capable of having enough mana to use higher-level spells. The more mana a person has, the more powerful the spells they have the capability to cast.

Mana reserves are not the only factor for power level. A person must have a greater understanding of the type of magic they wish to use to perform higher levels of spells. A mage can have advanced levels of attack spells at their disposal but if they do not have the same level of understanding for healing spells and medical knowledge, then they will be extremely limited when it comes to their healing abilities if they have any at all.

Spells usually will need incantations or spell circles to cast them. Over time incantations have shortened, making spell casting faster and easier to meld magics together. Recently, silent spell casting has been introduced, giving people like Rudeus an edge in a fight and allowing him to deal with different melded attacks even faster.

Magic Ranks in Mushoku Tensei

Image via Studio Bind

Once a person starts being able to manipulate magic, they will but ranked according to the highest level spell they can cast. The magic rankings are the following.

Rank Abilities Beginner/Elementary very basic mana manipulation Intermediate advanced mana manipulation Advanced complex mana manipulation, has a large area of effect Saint/Holy Large scale complex mana manipulation of a single element, usually spells that affects the weather Kingly Builds upon Saint-class magic, is overcharged Emperor/Imperial uses large scale melded magic of Saint-class magic and higher, increases effectiveness Divine/God Builds upon Emperor-class magic but on wider scale, can cover whole continent

Each power level builds off the prior. This specifically applies to the higher ranks starting at the Saint/Holy rank. Mages will need a mastery level of understanding of the specific type of magic in combination with high levels of mana to achieve the higher classes.

As stated before, there are three categories of magic and even smaller schools of magic in each category. This means a mage can receive a different rank for each school of magic they have an affinity with or choose to pursue. Rudeus for example is a Emperor-class water mage but is only an Intermediate-class barrier mage.

The Seven Great Powers in Mushoku Tensei

Image via Studio Bind

In Mushoku Tensei, there is a specific group of people who are deemed the strongest in the world. Those people are known as the Seven Great Powers and as the name suggests, there are seven of them. These people are of the God/Divine rank, hence they are given the title “God” but they are pretty much considered a class all on their own. They have become legendary figures with a huge amount of influence, reaching mythical status to many.

The Seven Great Powers were established after the Second Human-Demon War and named by Laplace, the Technique God. The Seven Great Powers are ranked from strongest to weakest with number 1 being the strongest of the group. However, the difference in power between each rank is not equal. As of now, these are the different members of the Seven Great Powers and their titles.

Rank Title Name 1 Technique God Laplace (Dragon-side half) 2 Dragon God Orsted 3 Fighting God Badigadi 4 Demon God Laplace (Demon-side half) 5 Death God Randolph Marianne 6 Sword God Gal Farion 7 North God Aleksander Rybak (Kalman III)

Laplace is on the list twice, both as the Technique God and as the Demon God. At one point Badigadi had split Laplace in half, creating two versions of Laplace. Both halves are strong enough to be ranked in the Seven Great Powers, which just goes to show how powerful Laplace really was.

To keep track of the Seven Great Powers, there are stone monuments with the names of each member carved into them. If the ranks change for whatever reason, the monuments will magically change to show the new ranking.

For those who want to know how long Mushoku Tensei is, find out how many manga and light novel volumes this Isekai has.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more