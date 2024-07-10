No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

The No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 2 release date is important information, because we really need to know if the protagonist’s constant cries for help are ever going to get answered. Here’s when No Longer Allowed in Another World airs episode 2.

The No Longer Allowed in Another World episode 2 release date is July 16th. That can’t come soon enough for us, because we’re genuinely worried about the protagonist. Hopefully good things happen for Sensei and he finds something more light-based within himself to hold onto, but we’ll have to see. Also, while this anime is very silly, the topic very much isn’t, and if you’re feeling like the main protagonist is, then please reach out for help. If you want something equally dark and ridiculous, a certain chapter of Chainsaw Man is out that day as well.

What Happened in No Longer Allowed in Another World Episode 1?

While trying to commit double suicide with his partner, Sensei gets hit by a truck (known as the Other World Selection Truck) and then dragged into another world. Typical isekai shenanigans. This new world is one of might and magic, called Zauberberg, and it needs him to act as a hero to guide the world into a new age of glory, safety, and light. Sensei’s not happy about this at all and ignores the requests of Annette, the elf he met upon being summoned, and immediately tries to off himself again, explaining that he just wants to die. This world has healing magic though, so Sensei is quickly foiled.

Sensei doesn’t have superhuman stats either, but impossibly low ones, which means that the issue here is that Annette has to try and keep him alive. We find out that Annette’s had it pretty rough with the heroes she’s been helping, and she’s thankful for someone who’s not an arrogant idiot. Sensei then stumbles onto a creepy tree holding an adventurer called Tama, gets dragged in by the tree, has his life force drained, and then the tree dies while he still lives.

Sensei remembers Sacchan, his companion, and wonders if she’s in the new world too. He then promises to find her and to commit double suicide with her. Having found a reason to live, sort of, he returns to Annette with the adventurer, asks about Sacchan, and then they set off before Sensei climbs into a coffin. We then see a sad-looking woman who might be Sacchan, and that’s that.

Help is always available. Contact the suicide hotline if you ever need to talk: 1-800-273-8255.

No Longer Allowed in Another World is available to watch now.

