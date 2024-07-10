Promo image for Once Human.
Once Human Codes (July 2024)

|
Published: Jul 10, 2024 06:49 am

You were once an ordinary human, and now, you’re a fighter surviving in a post-apocalyptic world. Giant monsters lurk around every corner, and you’ll need to find resources to fend for yourself. Luckily for you, Once Human codes can provide certain items to aid you in this ruthless world.

All Once Human Codes List

Active Once Human Codes

  • OnceHumanIGP: Use for 300 Energy Link, 2 Activators, and 1 Adrenaline Shot (Can’t be used if you used a redemption code of the same type) (New)
  • OnceHuman0710: Use for Camouflage vehicle skin (New)
  • OnceHumanTBG: Use for 300 Energy Link, 2 Activators, and 1 Adrenaline Shot (Can’t be used if you used a redemption code of the same type) (New)
  • OnceHumanJRpt: Use for 300 Energy Link, 2 Activators, and 1 Adrenaline Shot (Can’t be used if you used a redemption code of the same type) (New)
  • OnceHumanMMOB: Use for 300 Energy Link, 2 Activators, and 1 Adrenaline Shot (Can’t be used if you used a redemption code of the same type) (New)

Expired Once Human Codes

  • There are currently no expired Once Human codes.

How to Redeem Codes for Once Human

Here is a detailed guide that will show you how to redeem Once Human codes:

  • once-human-main-menu
  • once-human-redeem-code-button
  1. Launch Once Human on your device.
  2. Press Esc on the keyboard to open the main menu.
  3. Head to the Shop Event section and go into the Events tab.
  4. Click the Redeem Code button in the lower-right corner or press the X key.
  5. Type a code into the text field.
  6. Hit Redeem to obtain your free goodies.

