One Piece Chapter 1124 Release Date Confirmed

The Straw Hats time on Egghead Island has come to an end, and the One Piece manga is getting ready to move on to the next arc. After all the intensity and excitement of this latest arc, when can fans expect Chapter 1124 of One Piece to be released?

When Does One Piece Chapter 1124 Come Out?

One Piece Chapter 1124 is scheduled for release on Sunday, August 25, 2024. For the One Piece fans who can’t wait and want to know when exactly the chapter drops, you can find a list of timezone-specific release dates below:

Sunday, August 25, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, August 25, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, August 25, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, August 25, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

To read the next One Piece chapter when it comes out, you can visit the Viz Media or Shonen Jump websites on your desktop or download the respective apps to read the chapter. The three latest chapters in One Piece are always free to read, but a paid subscription is required to access all the chapters in the series.

What Has Happened in the One Piece Manga So Far?

As with many times that the Straw Hats (and Luffy in particular) find themselves in dire situations, it’s almost an act of providence that gets them out of a hairy situation. The involvement of an Admiral of the Navy, the Five Elders, and a Buster Call have made the Egghead Island arc one of the most precarious situations that the Straw Hats have ever found themselves in. However, thanks to the right allies showing up in the nick of time, they’ve somehow escaped yet another impossible situation before One Piece Chapter 1124.

From here, it’s hard to believe that the Straw Hats will go anywhere else but Elbaf, the land of the giants, next. Unless some unexpected detour occurs in the next chapter, the island that One Piece fans have been waiting decades for may finally be shown soon. All we have to do is wait for the next chapter’s release.

And that’s the confirmed release date of One Piece Chapter 1124.

