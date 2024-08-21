What Is the Loguetown Arc in One Piece? Explained

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda has just released a special message about the production of the live-action series’ second season. In that message was the reveal of which story arcs the season would adapt, starting with Loguetown. Here’s the Loguetown arc of One Piece, explained.

Recommended Videos

One Piece’s Loguetown Arc, Explained

The Loguetown arc of One Piece picks up immediately after the Arlong Park arc, which is where the first season of Netflix’s live-action One Piece ends. So, fans of the series can expect the first episode of Season 2 to be centered around this last stop in the East Blue before the Grand Line. This is also the shortest arc of the ones Oda listed that will be adapted in Season 2, as it only lasts five chapters (96-100) in the manga. In this short end to the East Blue Saga, Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hats make quicks top at Loguetown to resupply before the journey into the Grand Line.

However, things are never that simple for Luffy or his crew. Loguetown is home to Captain Smoker, a Navy Officer with a Logia devil fruit that allows him to transform into smoke. It’s one of the first Logia fruit users that Luffy encounters and introduces yet another relentless Navy Officer after Garp. It’s not just the Navy that the Straw Hats have to worry about, either; Buggy The Clown (played brilliantly by Jeff Ward in the live-action series) returns to get his revenge against Luffy, now teaming up with Alvida, as was teased at the end of Season 1. It’s a cacophony of chaos that serves as the perfect ending to the prologue, which is the East Blue saga.

Related: What Is the Drum Island Arc in One Piece? Explained

There are also smaller but essential story beats, such as Zoro finding replacement swords after his fight with Mihawk. It’s a subtle development for the Pirate Hunter and will give the live-action Zoro the chance to return to three-sword style after it is mostly absent in the first season. Lastly, the biggest moment in the arc involves Luffy visiting where Gold Roger, the Pirate King, was executed.

Unfortunately, Luffy ends up at the same guillotine as Roger and at the mercy of Buggy the Clown. This hilarious turn of events is meant to show Monkey D. Luffy as the true successor to Roger, and the way in which Luffy escapes the situation is one of the few things from this arc that shouldn’t be spoiled. A couple of characters, such as Tashigi and Dragon, are also introduced in this arc and are better left as surprises for fans of the live-action series.

And that is the Loguetown Arc in One Piece, explained.

The first season of Netflix’s One Piece is streaming now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy