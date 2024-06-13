Physical: 100 Season 2 has come to a close, but out of all the 100 contestants, who emerged victorious? All the competitors put in the effort, but, like Highlander, there can be only one. Here’s the Physical: 100 Season 2 winner confirmed.

Which Physical 100 Season 2 Contestant Won?

The overall winner of Physical: 100 Season 2 was Kim Jae Hong, better known as Amotti. Contestant after contestant had to take a hammer to a bust of their torso, signifying their exit from the competition. But only one got to take it home, and that was Amotti.

Amotti, a CrossFit athlete and bodybuilder, beat 99 other contestants to conquer this Korean TV show, which puts its contestants through some serious trials. The show’s trials include hanging from a grid, participating in a tug of war, and many others. They’re designed to push contestants to their limit, and they make for some seriously dramatic TV.

As reported by the Korean Times, Amotti said the win didn’t actually feel real until he was watching himself on TV. He also posted a YouTube video where he showed off his unshattered torso bust and talked a little about his victory. He also wasn’t all that impressed with his torso bust, either. But the $240,000 or so prize pool probably helped.

One of his biggest concerns was being injured, but he dodged that particular pitfall. Injuries do happen on the show (via Collider), but contestants don’t typically drop out for that reason. However, a serious injury could result in a contestant falling so far behind they’ve got no chance of winning, even if they do decide to stick it out with the show.

From all the 100 contestants, only one emerged victorious, going home with their intact torso bust and around $240,000. And in Physical: 100 Season 2, that winner was confirmed as Amotti. If you’re wondering how tall he is, here’s your answer.

Physical: 100 is available to stream on Netflix.

