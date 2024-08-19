Pokemon GO Teases Some Massive Changes for Next Season

During the closing ceremony of the Pokemon World Championship, Pokemon GO fans were treated to some teasers for the next season that reveal changes to the game. The current Shared Skies season ends on September 3, meaning Niantic is gearing up for what’s next – and now, so can fans.

There are two major changes coming to Pokemon GO in the new season, according to the trailers revealed at Worlds. One appears to be Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon, confirming fan speculation from the anniversary artwork. The trailer, later shared via X and the Pokemon GO official website, hints at the Dynamax transformation coming to the mobile game very soon.

🚨🚨🚨 Incoming report of a Trainer encountering what seems to be a…Pokémon?



What could this be?



Stay tuned as we continue to investigate! #PokemonGOhttps://t.co/fP6ruLCWy9 pic.twitter.com/U7IduTRaWj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 19, 2024

The video ends with the phrase “Something Big Is Coming,” which fans take to be official confirmation that we will see Dynamax mechanics in Pokemon GO starting with the new season. Fan responses to the message are positive overall, which is a big win for Niantic amidst a year of fan disappointment and frustrations. “We are so ready!” says one tweet, accompanied by a video of a Gigantamax Eevee crashing into the battlefield.

While fans more or less expected a Dynamax announcement for Pokemon GO, that wasn’t all we learned. More changes are coming to the Pokemon GO Battle League with the new season.

Another new announcement shares that “Something hungry is coming to Pokemon GO!” That something hungry is the hangry Pokemon Morpeko, who changes form during battle based on whether it’s feeling well-fed or entering full-on hanger mode. The Pokemon GO debut of Morpeko will also usher in changes to battles, letting you switch up Morpeko’s form during battle using a special Charged Attack.

We don’t know much about what this new mechanic will look like or when Morpeko will debut, but fans are already speculating about what it might mean for the future of the GO Battle League. Morpeko isn’t the only form-changing Pokemon, so this may well be the start of a new trend for battles. If nothing else, Galar enthusiasts are excited to see the season start off by introducing a Pokemon from this under-utilized region.

The new season of Pokemon GO will be here before we know it, so it’s time to get excited about these new changes and the energy they could potentially bring to the game.

