With the Pokemon 2024 World Championship event well on its way, there are a few new Shiny Pokemon to hunt. But is Mienfoo among the possible Shiny Pokemon?

Can Mienfoo Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, as of the World Championship Celebration event on August 16, 2024, Mienfoo can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. The Shiny version swaps the usual red colors for a purplish-blue.

How To Catch Mienfoo in Pokemon GO

Mienfoo is a pretty rare wild spawn in Pokemon GO, so Shiny hunting it may prove tricky outside of events where it’s featured. During the World Championship Celebration event, there are two main ways to encounter Mienfoo and try to catch the Shiny: field research and one-star raids.

Field Research

Spin PokeStops during the World Championship Celebration event on August 16–August 20 and you’ll get special event research tasks. Mienfoo is one of the featured research reward spawns, so completing these Field Research Tasks can help you get a few chances to catch Shiny Mienfoo.

One-Star Raids

Mienfoo will also be featured as a One-Star Raid Boss during the World Championship Celebration Event, so taking on Raids is another great way to encounter Mienfoo.

This is similar to the method for Shiny hunting Scuba Pikachu, so focusing on Field Research and Raids may get you two Shinies for the work of one.

Does Mienfoo Evolve in Pokemon GO?

Miefoo’s evolution is called Mienshao, and you can get it in Pokemon GO. Mienfoo evolves into Mienshao with 50 Mienfoo Candy.

Following the usual pattern, Shiny Mienshao should also be available in Pokemon GO by evolving a Shiny Mienfoo. This Shiny has pinkish colors instead of purple, somewhat flipping the color differences for Mienfoo.

Given that Mienfoo is typically pretty rare, it can be tough to get that many canides. Another reason to stock up through encounters during the event!

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

