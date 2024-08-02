How To Get World Championships 2024 Pikachu in Pokemon GO

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships are quickly approaching, and fans around the world can celebrate in Pokemon GO with a new costume for Pikachu. Here’s how to get the World Championships 2024 Pikachu in Pokemon GO.

When Is World Championships 2024 Pikachu Coming to Pokemon GO?

The World Championships 2024 Pikachu will debut in Pokemon GO on August 16, 2024, at 10 AM local time. You have until August 20, the end of the 2024 World Championships Celebration event in Pokemon GO, to catch one.

In the spirit of the 2024 World Championships taking place in Honolulu, Hawaii, this Pikachu will be decked out in its best scuba attire. Keep your eyes out for a special code during Worlds if you want to match your new Pikachu. Niantic will be giving away a 2024 Worlds Tee featuring scuba Pikachu during the event.

Image via Niantic

Can World Championships 2024 Pikachu Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, the newest costume Pikachu can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. It’s worth noting that this event will have another Shiny Pokemon debut as well. Shiny Mienfoo will also be appearing for the first time, exclusively in One-Star Raids.

How To Catch World Championships Pikachu in Pokemon GO

From the event details shared by Niantic, it doesn’t appear that World Championships 2024 Pikachu will spawn in the wild. At the very least, it’s not counted among the boosted Wild Encounters for the event. So, even if it does end up being a wild spawn, it will be less common than other event-featured Pokemon.

However, we do know there are two clear ways you’ll be able to encounter this new Pikachu variant.

Field Research Reward Encounters

Field Research Tasks will give reward encounters with the scuba-attired Pikachu. Spinning PokeStops during the event will get you new Field Research tasks to check off, so the more stops you’re able to spin, the more chances you’ll have to catch World Championships 2024 Pikachu.

One-Star Raids

World Championship Pikachu will also be swimming its way into Raids during the celebratory event in Pokemon GO. If you defeat it, you will get a shot at catching one—including, possibly, the Shiny form! The good news here is that One-Star Raids are typically quick and easy to solo.

As of now, these are the only two ways you’ll be able to encounter this limited-time World Championships 2024 Pikachu costume variation. It isn’t clear if the Pokemon will make a reappearance in the future, but given its association with the specific 2024 World Championship, it’s unlikely. So if you’re a Pikachu costume collector, be sure to mark August 16 – August 20 on your PokeCalendar so you can snag one while they’re available.

Pokemon GO is available to play now.

