Pokemon TCG Pocket’s New Booster Pack’s Been Out for 30 Minutes & the Game Is Already Crashing

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Dec 17, 2024 01:47 am

Live service games always come with the same set of problems, it seems. The hotly anticipated new booster pack set, Mythical Island, has just been released in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and it’s causing the game servers to get overloaded within an hour of release.

It’s worth noting that Mythical Island isn’t even the brand new expansion that the developers had promised would come after Genetic Apex. This is just a mini set of new cards getting added to the game, but alas, the developers underestimated just how crazy Pokemon fans were gonna go for these digital cards. I’ve been experiencing non-stop Error 102s since the booster pack release, and getting kicked back to the title screen.

Even if you were somehow lucky enough to stay in the game, players have been reporting severe lag across the app, making it nigh impossible to play matches or even open packs. It’s exactly what happened during the game’s soft launch earlier this year when it was only available in New Zealand, and it looks like history’s just repeating itself here. It’s a shame, considering that the new cards in Mythical Island look prime to shake up the current meta.

Is there a way to get around these server issues, I hear you ask? Unfortunately, no. The only thing you can do is just wait it out. We’ve seen these plenty of times across other live-service games. The servers crap out, but they usually stabilize within a day or two, and everything will be back to normal again.

Mythical Island also comes with its own Dex missions in-game, allowing you to earn Emblems to purchase new cosmetic items in the shop, so there’s plenty of new content to look forward to.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is now available on mobile devices.

Pokemon TCG Pocket
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
