Pokemon TCG Pocket Mythical Island Release Date & Time

Pokemon TCG Pocket is almost certainly the hit mobile game release of 2024, and things are only get better with new packs and cards to look forward to. Here’s when the Mythical Island pack will be released in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

When Does Mythical Island Release in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s new Mythical Island booster pack will be released on Dec. 17, at 1 a.m. Eastern Time, which is the game’s daily reset time.

It’s worth noting that the Genetic Apex set packs will also be available alongside Mythical Island. This new booster pack is still part of the A1 collection, though it’s unclear whether you’ll be able to use your accrued Pack Points for it.

Notable Cards in Mythical Island

Mythical Island will bring over 80 new cards to Pokemon TCG Pocket, including Mew Ex. The base Mew card is already available in the game as a secret mission reward, but even though it’s rare, it’s still a pretty trash card in the current meta game. Mew Ex, however, looks very promising.

Listed below are all of the cards we know about so far in the pack:

Card Description Mew Ex (Psychic) 130 HP



Psyshot (1 Psychic Energy): 20 damage.

Genome Hacking (3 Colorless Energy): Choose 1 of your opponent’s Active Pokemon’s attacks and use it as this attack. Aerodactyl Ex (Fighting) 140 HP



Primeval Law (Ability): Your opponent can’t play any Pokemon from their hand to evolve their Active Pokemon.

Land Crush (1 Fighting, 1 Colorless Energy): 80 damage. Marshadow (Fighting) 80 HP



Revenge (1 Fighting, 1 Colorless Energy): If any of your Pokemon were Knocked Out by damage from an attack during your opponent’s last turn, this attack does 60 more damage. 40+ damage. Blue (Trainer) During your opponent’s next turn, all of your Pokemon take -10 damage from attacks from your opponent’s Pokemon. Leaf (Trainer) During this turn, the Retreat Cost of your Active Pokemon is 2 less.

Just the five cards above alone are pretty much enough to shake up the current meta game, and it’s definitely going to be exciting to see what new deck archetypes emerge from this pack.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date and time for Pokemon TCG Pocket‘s Mythical Island pack. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

