Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Fix Error 102 in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Dec 17, 2024 01:35 am

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a mobile digital card game based on the physical TCG. Even though it’s such a popular and well-established IP, however, it’s not without its issues. Here’s what you need to know about Error 102 in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Fixing Error 102 in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There are quite a few variations of Error 102 in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Often, you’ll see a string of numbers like 102-170-014 in the error message, and it’ll take you back to the home screen. What this usually means is that the game servers are at full capacity at the moment, and it simply can’t handle so many people trying to play the game at the same time. This can happen during the launch of major expansion packs.

If you’re getting the error on a normal day with no pack releases, however, there are a couple things to try:

  • Reboot the app on your mobile device
  • Reconnect to the internet

By quitting the app completely and forcing a hard restart, you may be able to get around Error 102. You’ll also want to make sure that your internet connection is stable. If your Wi-Fi connection isn’t all that reliable, try using a 5G connection instead.

If you’re getting the error on an expansion/pack release day, chances are good that the servers are just overloaded, and you’ll just have to wait it out. The error messages should clear out within the first day or so, and you’ll be able to play the game normally again.

And that’s everything you need to know about Error 102 in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our deck tier list.

Post Tag:
Pokemon TCG Pocket
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Associate Editor
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
