How to Fix Error 102 in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Pokemon TCG Pocket is a mobile digital card game based on the physical TCG. Even though it’s such a popular and well-established IP, however, it’s not without its issues. Here’s what you need to know about Error 102 in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

Fixing Error 102 in Pokemon TCG Pocket

There are quite a few variations of Error 102 in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Often, you’ll see a string of numbers like 102-170-014 in the error message, and it’ll take you back to the home screen. What this usually means is that the game servers are at full capacity at the moment, and it simply can’t handle so many people trying to play the game at the same time. This can happen during the launch of major expansion packs.

If you’re getting the error on a normal day with no pack releases, however, there are a couple things to try:

Reboot the app on your mobile device

Reconnect to the internet

By quitting the app completely and forcing a hard restart, you may be able to get around Error 102. You’ll also want to make sure that your internet connection is stable. If your Wi-Fi connection isn’t all that reliable, try using a 5G connection instead.

If you’re getting the error on an expansion/pack release day, chances are good that the servers are just overloaded, and you’ll just have to wait it out. The error messages should clear out within the first day or so, and you’ll be able to play the game normally again.

And that’s everything you need to know about Error 102 in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our deck tier list.

