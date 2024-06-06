Project God Slayers promo image.
Project God Slayers Codes (June 2024)

Your planet is under an invasion by the evil Ronin, and it’s up to you and your squad to defend what’s left of humanity. Choose your class and fight hard to suppress the endless waves of enemies. Use Project God Slayers codes to get the edge you need to prevail.

All Project God Slayers Codes List

Working Project God Slayers Codes

  • RoyalCourt.GG: Use for 1k Yen

Expired Project God Slayers Codes

  • Victorious.GG

How to Redeem Codes in Project God Slayers

Redeeming Project God Slayers codes is a straightforward process—here’s what you need to do:

Redeeming Project God Slayers codes.
  1. Run Project God Slayers in Roblox.
  2. Go to the SHOP tab in the top menu.
  3. Click on GAME CODES in the menu on the left.
  4. Input a working code into the ENTER CODE HERE field.
  5. Click on ACTIVATE to get your free rewards.

For more gripping wave defense games, check out our articles on Skibidi Warriors codes and Zombie Defense codes, and make use of all the freebies from our guides before they expire!

