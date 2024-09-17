RHOSLC Season 5 Release Date Confirmed

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is getting a Season 5, which will feature the return of Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, and friends. But just when will you be able to watch it? Here’s the confirmed release date of RHOSLC Season 5.

Recommended Videos

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, or RHOSLC, airs September 18th, 2024, at 9 PM ET and 8 PM CT. Going by the preview clips, there’s going to be plenty of drama as Lisa, Mary, Heather, Meredith, Whitney, and Angie all return.

However, the series will also be getting a new Real Housewife, Bronwyn Newport, one of Lisa’s friends. It’s pretty standard for some cast members to drift in and out, and it helps keep the series fresh. It’s not as drastic as Real Housewives of New Jersey, where the entire cast could end up being replaced. For the most part, it’s business as usual for the Real Housewives.

Related: Real Housewives Of Miami Season 7 Release Window, Cast, and More

Where Can You Watch RHOSLC Season 5?

As with previous seasons, RHOLSC Season 5 is airing on Bravo on September 18th, 2024 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT. You’ll also be able to watch it online via Peacock, though you can expect episodes to hit Peacock the day after they air. But if you’ve missed out on a season, you can easily binge it.

It’s possible the season will get a physical release, but it seems unlikely. A few of the Real Housewives shows have had that happen, but RHOLSC isn’t one of them, at least not so far, and those that do usually get released well after the show has aired. So, right now, your options are to watch it via cable, satellite, or streaming.

So, the release date of RHOSLC Season 5 is September 18th on Bravo and likely September 19th on Peacock.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy