Will There Be RHONJ Season 15?

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) Season 14 is over, but in a surprise move, Bravo hasn’t given the show a reunion special, which some fans are taking as a bad sign. So, what’s going on? Will there be a RHONJ Season 15? Here’s what you need to know.

Is RHONJ Season 15 Happening?

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 15 has not been officially confirmed by Bravo, but you can bet it’s going to happen. However, there’s a serious question mark over whether Season 1-14’s Real Housewives will be back.

There have already been rumblings that Teresa Giudice was leaving RHONJ. She’s denied that, but Bravo could still fire her. However, more recently, Andy Cohen, the franchise’s host and executive producer, has suggested the next season of RHONJ could be a reboot.

The show has been accused of being stale, of recycling the same old dramas, and on his podcast (via Pink Villa), a fan asked Cohen, “Is it not time for a rebrand?” “Yes,” he replied. “We’re gonna figure something out. We’re all on the same page about that.”

But could it actually work? Taking an established reality show like RHONJ and just bringing in an all-new cast for Season 15? The answer is yes, it could. That’s exactly what happened with Real Housewives of New York.

Season 14 of RHONY dropped the previous cast and brought in a new crew of Real Housewives, who returned for Season 15. The move was well received, and more importantly, it proves that recasting, or “rebooting,” can work. RHONJ and RHONY aside, it should make the other Real Housewives cast members a little nervous.

So, the answer to whether there will be a RHONJ Season 15 is that Bravo hasn’t confirmed it officially, but it’s probably going to happen. However, it may be a reboot that drops the old cast.

