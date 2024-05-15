Rider Blox promo image
Rider Blox promo image
Rider Blox Codes (May 2024)

If you’re looking for a way to get a head start in this Kamen-Rider-inspired experience, consider redeeming Rider Blox codes. You will obtain a lot of Yen, Dimension Fragments, Cards, and many other freebies that will help you level up more easily.

All Rider Blox Codes List

Working Rider Blox Codes

  • odin—Redeem for 300 Yen
  • sryupd—Redeem for Contract Card
  • henshin—Redeem for 300 Yen
  • v6—Redeem for Contract Card
  • KNTR—Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen
  • Miraikuroi—Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen
  • SheepTrainer—Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen
  • operationth—Redeem for an Empty Deck and 1k Yen

Expired Rider Blox Codes

3m
Free
nioamz
4m
hny2024
wind
duo
thereisnospoon
warpten
600k
zyga
anotherh
lower
roadtozero
riderblox
zeroto0
315
halloween
haunted
Egg
bossrush
Huyotaku
Deltar
sorryanother
xmasxmas
hellohallow
ooo
spooky
hollow
sryrider
blaster
rx
upgrade
2klikes
xmas2023
happyhappy
Release
Alfa

How to Redeem Codes in Rider Blox

Follow the steps below to redeem Rider Blox codes:

How to redeem codes in Rider Blox
How to redeem codes in Rider Blox
  1. Launch Rider Blox on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu button in the top-left corner of the screen.
  3. Find the Redeem Code option and click the Redeem button.
  4. Input your code into the Type here! text box.
  5. Click Redeem to get your rewards.

Get codes for other anime-inspired Roblox games by reading our Kaizen Codes and All Grand Kaizen Codes articles, too.

