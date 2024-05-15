Rider Blox Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 15, 2024 We checked for the latest codes.

If you’re looking for a way to get a head start in this Kamen-Rider-inspired experience, consider redeeming Rider Blox codes. You will obtain a lot of Yen, Dimension Fragments, Cards, and many other freebies that will help you level up more easily.

All Rider Blox Codes List

Working Rider Blox Codes

odin —Redeem for 300 Yen

—Redeem for 300 Yen sryupd —Redeem for Contract Card

—Redeem for Contract Card henshin —Redeem for 300 Yen

—Redeem for 300 Yen v6 —Redeem for Contract Card

—Redeem for Contract Card KNTR —Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen

—Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen Miraikuroi —Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen

—Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen SheepTrainer —Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen

—Redeem for Dimension Fragments and 500 Yen operationth—Redeem for an Empty Deck and 1k Yen

Expired Rider Blox Codes show more 3m

Free

nioamz

4m

hny2024

wind

duo

thereisnospoon

warpten

600k

zyga

anotherh

lower

roadtozero

riderblox

zeroto0

315

halloween

haunted

Egg

bossrush

Huyotaku

Deltar

sorryanother

xmasxmas

hellohallow

ooo

spooky

hollow

sryrider

blaster

rx

upgrade

2klikes

xmas2023

happyhappy

Release

Alfa show less

How to Redeem Codes in Rider Blox

Follow the steps below to redeem Rider Blox codes:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Rider Blox on Roblox. Click the Menu button in the top-left corner of the screen. Find the Redeem Code option and click the Redeem button. Input your code into the Type here! text box. Click Redeem to get your rewards.

