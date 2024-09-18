Is Tom Bombadil’s Wife Goldberry in The Rings of Power Season 2?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2.

The Rings of Power‘s second season marks Tom Bombadil’s live-action debut – but is he flying solo? Or is his equally mysterious wife, Goldberry, in The Rings of Power Season 2, as well?

Is Goldberry in The Rings of Power Season 2?

Yes, Goldberry is in The Rings of Power Season 2 – or her voice is, at least. We hear Tom Bombadil having a conversation with an unseen female speaker in Episode 4, “Eldest;” the episode’s subtitles confirm that this off-camera individual is Goldberry. Interestingly, Tom doesn’t mention Goldberry when the Stranger asks who he’s talking to later in the same scene. Whether this omission is due to Tom’s whimsical nature or some as-yet-unexplained desire to keep his wife a secret remains unclear. It’s also unconfirmed whether Goldberry is an invisible presence within Bombadil’s Rhûn cottage, or if she’s communicating with him via magical means from their main residence in the Old Forest.

That’s the in-universe side of things covered; what about the behind-the-scenes stuff? Specifically, who plays Goldberry in The Rings of Power Season 2? According to Episode 4’s credits, Raya Yarbrough supplies Goldberry’s vocal performance. A singer-songwriter with several film and TV credits to her name, Yarbrough is married to The Rings of Power composer Bear McCreary. She also serves as a vocal soloist on Season 2’s score. Will we eventually see Yarbrough portray Goldberry on-screen, either in the second season’s remaining episodes or in a future season? That’s up in the air for now – which tracks, given how enigmatic Goldberry and her hubby are!

What Kind of Being Is Rings of Power’s Goldberry?

Again, this is a question mark-heavy topic. Goldberry’s true nature (like Tom’s) isn’t explicitly stated in J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings novels and associated works. The biggest clue we get is a handful of references to Goldberry as “the River-daughter,” along with the heavy implication that she’s a magical being capable of surviving underwater. As a result, the prevailing theory among Tolkien fans is that Goldberry is Middle-earth’s version of a water sprite or fairy.

Tolkien himself seemingly supported this interpretation of the character’s origins. Responding to a fan’s letter, he explained that Goldberry “represents the actual seasonal changes… [in] real river-lands in autumn.” That said, Tolkien ultimately stopped short of ever codifying Goldberry’s precise place within the Seen and Unseen worlds, so we’ll never know for certain what exactly her deal is!

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 is currently streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping Thursdays.

