Sabrina Carpenter’s Feather Video Got A Priest Removed

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, of Our Lady of Mount Carmel—Annunciation Parish in Brooklyn, New York, has been removed from his position. This follows an investigation into the mishandling of church funds.

Recommended Videos

The investigation was partially triggered by the controversial filming of a Sabrina Carpenter music video at the church. Gigantiello broke the rules on how to handle filming, and this just proved there was something amiss. This act helped unravel a pattern of serious financial irregularities. The Diocese of Brooklyn launched the investigation after the parish received a subpoena related to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption scandal.

Related: Yes, Melania’s Nudes Were Posted on Russian State Television

The probe uncovered the transfer of approximately $1.9 million in parish funds to bank accounts associated with the law firm of Frank Carone, a former chief of staff to Mayor Adams, and two related companies. These transfers, described as loans or investments, were made without the required diocesan approval and proper documentation.

Broadway Stages

One million dollars was transferred in 2019, followed by two additional transfers totaling $900,000 in 2021. While some funds were repaid with interest, the Diocese contends that Gigantiello failed to secure appropriate terms and documentation for these transactions, violating diocesan policies.

Diocesan Policy states – “The Diocesan Communications Office reviews all requests for commercial filming and photography in all parishes throughout the diocese in consultation with the Bishop… Music videos are typically only considered if the artist is a Catholic musician who has the endorsement of their pastor and/or bishop.”

Further investigation revealed additional instances of the monsignor transferring and using parish funds inappropriately. The investigation also uncovered allegations of the monsignor using a church credit card for substantial personal expenses. While his attorney claims these expenses were authorized, the Diocese maintains that the matter is still under investigation.

Related: No, Bruce Willis Isn’t Dead, but He’s Not Healthy

The allowance of Sabrina Carpenter’s music video filming at the church, which violated diocesan policy, contributed to the initiation of the wider investigation into Gigantiello’s conduct. It’s unclear how Gigantiello thought he could get away with this. It’s a music video for a big-named star showing his church. The rules state Gigantiello was supposed to direct Carpenter’s team to the Diocesan Communications Office and not approve it on his own.

This incident led to Gigantiello losing his status as Vicar for Development. His replacement, Deacon Dean Dobbins, was soon placed on administrative leave after a recording of a private conversation, allegedly made at Gigantiello’s direction without Dobbins’ consent, surfaced. The conversation contained offensive and racist language.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy