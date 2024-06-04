Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 Release Date Confirmed

While Chapter 168 of Sakamoto Days may have been less intense than some of the previous chapters, it’s built quite a bit of tension for what may happen next. Let’s find out when the latest chapter will be available to read.

When Does Sakamoto Days Chapter 169 Release?

If you’re eager to see what happens to Taro Sakamoto and the gang next, knowing when the latest chapter of the manga drops is important. If you’re ready for Chapter 169, prepare yourself for the drop on June 9, 2024, at the following time:

8:00am Pacific Time

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Central Time

11:00am Eastern Time

Chapter 168 brought more questions than answers, so the wait is going to feel worse than ever this time around. While we’re waiting, however, let’s find out where new fans can get their hands on this particular manga.

Where To Read Sakamoto Days Online

If you’re hoping to start a trip down the Sakamoto Days rabbit hole, or you just want to find the best place to read the manga, be sure to check out VIZ/Shonen Jump. If you’re all caught up, you can read the three newest chapters at no cost, and if you’re just starting, the first three chapters are free, too.

But, if you’re hoping to catch everything that has happened in between, you’ll need to sign up for a Shonen Jump subscription. Thankfully, it’s only $2.99 a month, and for all of the manga that you’ll have the chance to read, it’s worth the price of admission. No matter if you’re a Sakamoto Days stan or you finally want to start digging into something like Chainsaw Man, you’ll find all the manga you could ask for all in one place.

Sakamoto Days is available to read on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

