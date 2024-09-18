Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 Release Date Confirmed

The latest chapter in Sakamoto Days introduced a new villain and featured a grueling fight for Shin. Here’s when Chapter 183 of Sakamoto Days will be released.

Recommended Videos

When Does Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 Come Out?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 183 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, September 22, 2024. For fans of the series who want to read the chapter the minute it drops, below is a list of release dates and times so that you don’t miss it:

Sunday, September 22, 2024, 11:00 AM EST

Sunday, September 22, 2024, 10:00 AM CST

Sunday, September 22, 2024, 9:00 AM MST

Sunday, September 22, 2024, 8:00 AM PST

Sakamoto Days is available on the Viz Media and Manga+ apps and websites. The latest three chapters are always free on both platforms, but a paid subscription is required to read the entire series. Subscription plans start at $2.99 a month, a decent price for the amount of titles available to read.

Related: Sakamoto Days Release Window, Cast, Plot, And More

What Happens in Sakamoto Days Chapter 182?

Sakamoto Days Chapter 182 featured Shin getting into a fight with another Hard Boiled prisoner before the guard in charge of the prison block intervenes. Shin learns that the only way to get further down in the prison and find the person he’s looking for is to fight the guard, Jo Shackles. In usual Sakamoto Days fashion, though, Jo is anything but an easy target, and he wipes the floor with Shin.

This latest arc of the manga provides much-needed development for Shin, which will inevitably lead to the character getting stronger. It’s a stereotypical shonen manga trope, but Sakamoto Days keeps it refreshing with its bold art and imaginative action sequences. Hopefully, this arc isn’t rushed, and Shin and Mashimo will get more development going forward.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy