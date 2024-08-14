Sakamoto Days Release Window, Cast, Plot, And More

While there are plenty of amazing anime that are slated to release in 2024, 2025 has its fair share of excellent titles on the way, including Sakamoto Days. Here’s what we know about Sakamoto Day’s release window, cast, plot, and more.

What Is The Plot Of Sakamoto Days?

The series follows the former famed hitman, Taro Sakamoto, and his struggles to maintain a normal life. While he may not look like it due to his overweight appearance, Sakamoto used to be one of the deadliest hitmen in the world until he gave up his life of crime to marry the woman he loved, Aoi. Since then, he’s had a daughter, now runs a convenience store, and tries to live a quiet, normal life.

But, given how this is a world similar to No More Heroes, where hired assassins seem to be everywhere, that’s not so easy. With plenty of assassins gunning after him due to a bounty on his head, Sakamoto and the other hitmen and women that work at his convenience store will do whatever it takes to help protect the peaceful life Sakamoto has, which usually involves over-the-top violence and carnage.

Where Is Sakamoto Days Streaming?

Sakamoto Days will stream exclusively on Netflix.

When Will Sakamoto Days Stream?

It has been confirmed that Sakamoto Days will begin streaming in January 2025. While an exact release date has yet to be confirmed, Netflix has stated that they will be airing the series weekly worldwide, forgoing their standard practice of dropping every episode in a series simultaneously.

How Many Episodes Can We Expect?

Netflix has yet to confirm how many episodes the show will have. Given that the series has been running for well over a dozen volumes, it’s reasonable to assume that Netflix may greenlight a production that lasts anywhere between 12 and 24 episodes, depending on whether it will last for one or two cours.

Who Is Animating Sakamoto Days?

TMS Entertainment will animate Sakamoto Days. While TMS Entertainment may not be as immediately recognizable as Mappa or Production I.G., TMS Entertainment has been around for decades and is responsible for numerous well-known productions. Some of their classic productions have included Lupin III and the early Moomin series; their most recent shows include Dr. Stone, Rent-A-Girlfriend, and Fruits Basket.

Will There Be an English Dub?

As of this moment, there isn’t an English dub as only Japanese cast members have been confirmed. While there it’s likely we’ll get an English dub given how Netflix released a simuldub of Delicious In Dungeon, we will update this article with more information if/when one is announced.

