Scavengers Reign: What Happens to Levi in Season 1?

Robot Levi goes on a strange journey in Scavengers Reign‘s first season – and it’s easy to get lost amid all the twists and turns. So, here’s a breakdown of what happens to Levi in Scavengers Reign Season 1.

Levi’s Fate in Scavengers Reign Season 1, Explained

Levi becomes a hybrid machine/plant being in Scavengers Reign Season 1. This transformation is signposted up front in Episode 1, “The Signal,” in which Azi discovers a weird yellow goop covering Levi’s circuits. At first, the mysterious substance makes Levi behave erratically, causing Azi to worry. Over time, however, Levi’s actions – all revolving around a fixation with gardening and farming – prove useful. Indeed, the robot’s newly-acquired green thumb saves Azi’s life multiple times.

Levi’s cultivation skills aren’t the only way they’re changed by the yellow goop, either. Levi also becomes increasingly self-aware the deeper we get into Scavengers Reign Season 1, achieving fully-fledged sentience by Episode 6, “The Fall.” But in that same episode, the poor worker-bot runs afoul of Season 1 antagonist Hollow, who rips Levi apart with a telekinetic attack. This looks like the end of the road for Levi, and they don’t appear in the next three Scavengers Reign installments.

Fortunately, Levi’s apparent demise winds up being a fake-out. In Scavengers Reign Season 1, Episode 10, “The Decision,” we see a bunch of the planet Vesta’s native creatures put Levi back together using the surrounding vegetation. It’s never explicitly stated why this happens, however, the yellow goop is almost certainly responsible. Regardless of the specifics, Levi’s transition to a half-machine, half-plant lifeform is now complete.

“Transition” may not be the right word; “upgrade” seems more apt. After all, when Levi and Hollow have a rematch in Scavengers Reign Season 1’s finale, “The Reunion,” Levi unleashes telepathic and telekinetic powers far beyond their opponent’s own, formidable abilities. They also prove capable of reproducing. How does any of this work? We’re in the dark on that for now. That said, Season 1 strongly implies that Levi may have melded with the shared consciousness of Vesta itself.

Wait, Levi Can Have Babies Now?

Yes, Scavengers Reign Season 1’s ending confirms that Levi can create little plant-based offspring. There’s no hanky panky involved, either – or not the kind humans get up to, anyway. Instead, Levi’s kids grow out of the glowing flowers that crop up throughout Season 1’s 12-episode run.

Said flowers are also the source of the yellow goop responsible for Levi’s transformation. As such, it’s clear these peculiar posies will play a major role in the next stage of Levi’s arc, should Netflix renew Scavengers Reign for a second season.

Scavengers Reign Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.

