Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Is Whitney Leavitt’s Husband on Grindr?

Reality stars know that their life goes under a microscope when they end up on TV. That’s what the stars of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are dealing with, especially Whitney Leavitt and her husband, Connor. But is Whiney Leavitt’s husband on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Grindr?

Connor Leavitt From The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Addiction, Explained

The first episode of the Hulu reality show was full of major reveals, but few were as scandalous as Connor Leavitt’s admission. It came to light that he and his family had to move due to a porn addiction that saw him make a Tinder account to solicit sexually explicit images from people. However, soon after the episode aired, a rumor started making the rounds that claimed that Connor was on Grindr, an LGBTQ dating app, not Tinder.

The epicenter of the discussion was on Reddit, where one fan posted that they had heard on Instagram that Connor was using Grindr and wanted to know whether people had more information. It was mostly speculation, but there were a few posts with some solid evidence.

“I just want to say that via Tinder’s terms of service and also through friends who are still on the apps: you cannot send photos directly through Tinder DM,” one user commented, trying to poke a hole in Connor’s explanation.

Without confirmation from Connor or Whitney on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives or anywhere else, it’s impossible to know whether the reality star was on Grindr. But based on comments from Whitney, all that is behind the couple, and they’re not looking to revisit things.

“It was something I really had to sit down [and think] ‘Did I want to rebuild this trust?’ That doesn’t mean that things aren’t still triggering to me,” she said on The Squeeze podcast (via Us Weekly). “When it is, then I’m going to work it out and just keep moving forward.”

However, the couple has already done a lot of work, and it seems like they’re back to firing on all cylinders. “When you go through something that tough and you come out the other end, man, your relationship is stronger than ever,” she added “During, it sucks, but holy hell, I’m grateful for where we are now.”

And that’s whether Whitney Leavitt’s husband from Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is on Grindr.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is available to stream now on Hulu.

